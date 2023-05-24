How Firearm Thefts in Georgia Compare to Other States | Georgia

U.S. firearm gross sales have surged in fresh years, a development that has coincided with a steep building up in gun violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a report choice of Americans died of gun-related accidents in 2021. While law-abiding electorate with out a goal of enticing in criminality account for nearly all of gun purchases, the inflow of weapons in American families will increase the chance of firearms falling into the flawed palms, specifically via robbery.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, greater than 1 million firearms have been reported stolen by means of personal electorate in the 5 years from 2017 to 2021. Stolen weapons are maximum regularly burgled from houses and cars, however some also are taken at once from an individual. Though many stolen weapons are in the end connected to crimes, they’re usually first bought at the black marketplace.
Semi-automatic pistols are by means of a long way essentially the most regularly stolen firearm sort, accounting for over 70% of all reported firearm thefts in the U.S. in the remaining 5 years. And all the best 5 stolen calibers – .45, .22, .380, .40, and 9mm – are broadly to be had in semi-automatic handguns. (Here is a have a look at the gun calibers most likely to be used for crime in every state.)
ATF information display that a median of 14,288 firearms have been reported stolen from personal electorate in Georgia each and every 12 months between 2017 and 2021. Adjusting for inhabitants, this comes out to about 132.3 stolen firearms yearly for each 100,000 citizens, the 5th maximum amongst states.
An estimated 26.2% of the entire firearms reported stolen between 2017 and 2021 have been in the end recovered in-state.
All knowledge in this tale is from the ATF’s document National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA): Crime Guns – Volume Two. Firearms stolen from gun retail outlets and gunmakers weren’t thought to be in this rating.
|Rank
|State
|Annual firearm robbery charge (in step with 100,000 other people)
|Avg. num. of firearms stolen from personal electorate yearly
|Stolen firearms recovered in state (%)
|1
|Mississippi
|185.1
|5,460
|24.3
|2
|Alabama
|165.7
|8,353
|28.4
|3
|Louisiana
|155.1
|7,170
|30.5
|4
|South Carolina
|150.8
|7,825
|27.3
|5
|Georgia
|132.3
|14,288
|26.2
|6
|Arkansas
|131.8
|3,989
|33.0
|7
|Alaska
|130
|953
|36.2
|8
|Missouri
|117.9
|7,270
|28.3
|9
|Tennessee
|116.7
|8,143
|27.3
|10
|Oklahoma
|111
|4,426
|27.0
|11
|New Mexico
|106.8
|2,260
|23.8
|12
|Kentucky
|103.9
|4,684
|36.5
|13
|North Carolina
|103.9
|10,961
|28.9
|14
|West Virginia
|97
|1,730
|19.7
|15
|Montana
|88.7
|980
|30.3
|16
|Texas
|85.6
|25,270
|24.6
|17
|Nevada
|83.1
|2,614
|24.7
|18
|Indiana
|77.3
|5,260
|26.3
|19
|Kansas
|76
|2,230
|25.8
|20
|Arizona
|70
|5,090
|27.9
|21
|Wyoming
|64.7
|374
|29.5
|22
|Michigan
|64.3
|6,462
|26.5
|23
|Florida
|64
|13,940
|29.4
|24
|Virginia
|60.4
|5,224
|26.5
|25
|Colorado
|57.4
|3,336
|24.4
|26
|Oregon
|57.1
|2,423
|26.8
|27
|Ohio
|56.8
|6,697
|26.0
|28
|Idaho
|53.6
|1,018
|28.0
|29
|South Dakota
|53.2
|476
|31.1
|30
|Washington
|52.6
|4,074
|29.1
|31
|North Dakota
|45.8
|355
|26.8
|32
|Pennsylvania
|45.3
|5,870
|26.9
|33
|Utah
|42.1
|1,406
|33.5
|34
|Maine
|40.8
|559
|13.8
|35
|Iowa
|39.1
|1,249
|27.3
|36
|Vermont
|39.1
|253
|19.3
|37
|Delaware
|37.8
|379
|24.0
|38
|Nebraska
|37.3
|733
|35.7
|39
|Illinois
|33.7
|4,265
|30.0
|40
|Minnesota
|27.3
|1,559
|29.2
|41
|New Hampshire
|26.8
|372
|28.9
|42
|Connecticut
|24
|866
|18.8
|43
|California
|21.7
|8,509
|14.7
|44
|Wisconsin
|21.3
|1,255
|0.1
|45
|Maryland
|18.3
|1,130
|22.8
|46
|Hawaii
|12.1
|174
|13.6
|47
|Rhode Island
|10.7
|117
|21.4
|48
|New York
|8.9
|1,766
|14.6
|49
|New Jersey
|6.8
|629
|25.3
|50
|Massachusetts
|5.4
|378
|22.0
