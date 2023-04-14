How did both 10-seeds win in the NBA play-in tournament?

In both meetings, the decrease seed received to advance NBA play-in tourney. Now, the Thunder and Bulls get an opportunity at the playoffs in their respective meetings.

NEW YORK — Both the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder rose from the 10-seed to appearances in the 2nd spherical of the NBA play-in match this week, as soon as once more giving existence to the function in the back of the match in its 3rd yr.

Former All-Star guard Zach LaVine scored 39 issues for the Bulls, making greater than part his photographs in 40 mins performed and turning the ball over simply 4 instances.

“Give Zach LaVine his flowers, his flowers are due. I thought he played well on both ends,” Morenzoni said. “And I thought that Zach LaVine really was the best player on the Chicago Bulls’ court tonight.”

“For a team like the Raptors with all these guys with long wingspans who are known as defensive guys, you wouldn’t allow 52 points in the paint to a team that is mostly a jump-shooting team,” Angstadt mentioned.

In the Western Conference, the younger Thunder disposed of the New Orleans Pelicans, remaining yr’s wonder play-in match winner.

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the staff on his again past due with two snatch buckets in the ultimate mins to clinch the win.

“I think this Thunder team takes on his mentality, takes on his approach to the game. He is so poised. Nothing rattles him. He’s calm,” Angstadt said. “And I think they just take so many cues from him … and they can withstand these runs.”

On best of his efficiency, the Thunder were given giant nights out of Josh Giddey, and Luguentz Dort as smartly.

“I feel really good about the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder yet again because what we saw tonight was a masterful performance,” Morenzoni said. “I thought they did a really good job keeping control.”