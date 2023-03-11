How Carrollton police are fighting back in fentanyl crisis

The sergeant overseeing the unit that investigated no less than a dozen teenage overdoses spoke to WFAA.

CARROLLTON, Texas — The Carrollton teenagers made their drug offers on Instagram.

One 16-year-old drug broker requested, "tryna see if u can do $130 for 40 30s?"

That’s slang for getting 40 M30 capsules for $130.

But the teenager was once no longer attempting to shop for prescription oxycodone M30s. Instead, he was once purchasing counterfeit capsules made to appear to be the true factor, laced with the fatal drug fentanyl.

"The addiction is what drives these kids," mentioned the Carrollton Police sergeant who oversaw the investigation into no less than a dozen teenage overdoses that started ultimate September.

The sergeant, who oversees the dept’s boulevard crimes unit, works undercover and requested WFAA to hide his id.

“They make money off of selling pills and they use that money to buy more pills for their own personal addiction,” the sergeant mentioned. “This substance is so dangerous, and it’s deadly that we didn’t have time to waste.”

Three youngsters died in reference to the ones overdoses. The overdose sufferers ranged in age from 13 to 17 years of age.

His unit’s paintings resulted in the arrests of 3 adults and 8 teenage drug sellers.

“This work started outside of the spotlight like much police work does,” Carrollton Police Chief Robert Arredondo instructed WFAA.

Arredondo prior to now served as a Dallas police commander, and till lately have been police leader in Victoria, prior to turning into Carrollton’s police leader in early January. Since taking the activity, he’s discovered himself on the heart of the North Texas battle towards fentanyl.

“When they say one pill can kill, it is absolutely 100 percent true,” Arredondo mentioned.

In truth, the our bodies of youngsters started appearing up on the Dallas County morgue in 2020. There were no less than 21 deaths so far.

The deaths are unfold all the way through the county, with the youngest sufferer, an 11-year-old who died in Irving in October 2020.

Most of the teenagers had been discovered in bedrooms by means of members of the family, having overdosed by myself.

“My heart goes out to the city of Carrollton,” mentioned Lance Sumpter, director of the Texoma High Intensity Drug Task Area (HIDTA), which is a federal program that goals drug dealing. “But pick a city in this Metroplex and it’s Carrollton someday. Hopefully, it’s not next week. Hopefully, it’s not next month. But there is nothing special about Carrollton that drew the problem there.”

As the overdoses persevered to happen in Carrollton, the sergeant and his boulevard crimes unit narrowed their investigation to a run-down area on Highland Drive in Carrollton.

That’s the place Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano lived.

Court data mentioned detectives watched as the couple provided fatal medication to scholars from close by R. L. Turner High School.

Their investigation additionally led them to Jason Villanueva, who court docket papers allege “directly or indirectly” provided 8 underage drug sellers.

“It really goes to show how easily a juvenile can be influenced, and those adult drug dealers were using their influence on young children and preying on them,” Arredondo mentioned.

The sergeant instructed WFAA that the counterfeit capsules normally promote at the streets for roughly $10 each and every.

“Sometimes these pills, they’ll get four uses out of a single pill, so they’ll break it into quarters and get four uses out of one,” he mentioned. “There’s no consistency in the way that the pills are made. There could be a fatal amount of fentanyl on one side of a single pill and the other side have absolutely nothing.”

Early on, he mentioned, the kids will have concept they had been purchasing reliable oxycodone capsules. He not believes that’s the case.

“In my opinion, at this point in March 2023, these kids know it’s fentanyl,” the sergeant mentioned.

According to Dallas County Medical Examiner’s data, 18-year-old Joshua Joel died in October 2022 of the “toxic effects of fentanyl” at his circle of relatives’s rental on South Josey Lane in Carrollton.

Records display his father discovered him “unresponsive and face down on the closet floor” of his bed room.

Fourteen-year-old Jose Alberto Perez died Jan. 26.

His mom, Lilia Astudillo, says he was once one of the crucial 3 children that died from a fentanyl overdose. His reason for dying continues to be pending.

“They don’t know the pain they are causing us,” Astudillo mentioned ultimate month. “Losing a kid, it is one thing very exhausting, very tricky, and I do not want that upon somebody, no longer even them. “

In some instances, children many times overdosed.

WFAA’s discovered {that a} 14-year-old Carrollton woman’s overdosed as many as 4 instances since Dec. 24. In one case, she suffered brief paralysis.

“It is stunning me that once experiencing the lack of your legs, you’d move back to that substance once more,” the sergeant said. “That speaks to the addictive nature of the substance.”

Even after the arrests of Navarrete, Cano and Villanueva, court docket data allege others have attempted to transport in to assert their territory.

According to court docket data, Donovan Andrews posted on-line beneath the screenname, “deegetbandz_3x” that he was once satisfied Navarrete and Cano had been getting the entire consideration. He posted that he had capsules on the market for “10$….A….POP.”

Authorities have related him to a number of drug overdoses involving Carrollton and Lewisville youngsters in February. He was once arrested March 1. He now additionally faces a federal drug distribution price.

The sergeant had a troubling caution to different police departments.