How Bills’ Dalton Kincaid will make Josh Allen’s life easier, creating similar setup to Cam Newton in Carolina

The Buffalo Bills Continue to Dominate Regular Season however Struggle in Postseason

The Buffalo Bills were one of the vital dominant groups in the NFL throughout the previous 3 common seasons. In that span, they led the league in issues in line with recreation (29.4) and issues allowed in line with recreation (19.4). However, they’ve steadily struggled in the postseason, shedding to the 2 groups that represented the AFC in the Super Bowl around the previous 3 years – the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Josh Allen had some other spectacular season in 2022, offering Buffalo with massive manufacturing. He ranked 2nd in all of the NFL in general yards (5,045) and general touchdowns (42



