How Bailey Zappe’s approaching Year 2 with Patriots after rivaling Mac Jones for starting job as a rookie





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The handiest other thing sudden than New England looking to make defensive coaches into offensive coaches closing yr used to be the truth that there used to be a full-blown quarterback controversy unfolding proper in entrance of Bill Belichick. After an excellent rookie season in 2021 via Mac Jones (the No. 15 general pick out in his elegance), he all of sudden discovered his again in opposition to the wall because of a fourth-round rookie out of Western Kentucky named Bailey Zappe. Zappe were given his first style of NFL motion in Week 4 in opposition to the Packers when Jones used to be dominated out with an ankle damage and veteran backup Brian Hoyer used to be sidelined with a concussion he suffered early within the contest. With Jones nonetheless sidelined, Zappe began the next two video games and led the Patriots to victory in each matchups whilst finishing 74.5% of his passes and registering a 112.5 passer ranking. Things reached a fever pitch by the point Jones used to be able to re-enter the fold in Week 7 in opposition to the Bears on “Monday Night Football.” Jones struggled and used to be then unseated via Zappe in the second one quarter and the rookie QB led the Patriots on back-to-back landing drives, albeit in a shedding effort. “I looked back at those games a lot this offseason,” Zappe advised journalists Friday following the Patriots OTA consultation of his taking part in revel in closing season. (*2*) Throughout OTAs, the masthead has been transparent with reference to New England’s QB intensity chart: Jones has been taking the starting reps, whilst Zappe follows up as the backup. “I’m just taking advantage of every rep I get no matter what group it’s with, no matter when it is,” Zappe stated. “Every rep, to me, I treat like a game rep and I take it with 100% [effort]. Just trying to take it every day, day by day, and just get better.” When requested immediately if he’s approaching camp as somebody who can compete for the starting job or be a supplement to an incumbent starter, Zappe stated, “I mean just like what Coach Bill [Belichick] said at the beginning of the offseason, everybody’s competing for a spot. So that’s the way I’m approaching it. Like I said earlier, I’m taking every rep like a game rep, so trying to get better every day.” While Jones and Zappe can have duked it out for a time closing season for the QB1 position, the second-year signal-caller stated the 2 have a excellent dating and feature driven one some other of their building. “It’s been good,” Zappe stated of his dating with Jones. “We’re teammates. We’re together all day, every day in the QB room together. Over these last two years, I think both of us have been able to help each other both get better on and off the field. I’ve learned a lot from him and hopefully, I’m kind of helping out with him, trying to help him learn some stuff. We’re teammates. We want what’s best for the team and that’s to win.” Given that Jones has taken maximum, if no longer all, of the first-team reps, it might appear not going that Zappe will be capable to flip coaching camp into a warfare for the starting job. The younger quarterback has already proven, on the other hand, that he can pounce when given the chance if/when it comes alongside once more. 