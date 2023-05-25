Thursday, May 25, 2023
type here...
News

How a killing on New York subway exposed a broken system – podcast | News

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
How a killing on New York subway exposed a broken system – podcast | News

It is a dying that has published deep divides in the USA, and exposed a disaster in psychological well being and homeless care. On 1 May, a mentally sick homeless guy named Jordan Neely started shouting on the New York subway. Fellow passenger Daniel Penny were given him in a chokehold and, in entrance of alternative travellers, Neely was once killed.

After the dying of Neely, a fashionable Michael Jackson impersonator, protesters took to the subway and the streets and a crowdfunder was once set as much as pay for his funeral. Other Americans hailed Penny as a hero and donated greater than $2.7m to his defence fund.

- Advertisement -

Wilfred Chan speaks to Nosheen Iqbal about Neely’s lifestyles, adolescence, buddies and organisations to provide an explanation for how he ended up homeless and in such psychological misery on town’s shipping system. Anthony Almojera, a paramedic, explains what it’s love to be on the sharp finish of taking good care of the ones in psychological misery, and the way the system is buckling. While Gloria Oladipo appears on the response to Penny’s movements and what it says about the USA.



- Advertisement -

Vigil and protest for Jordan Neely. Activists take part in a vigil and protest in response to the death of Jordan Neely who died on a subway train after being held in a chokehold by another passenger, on the platform where the incident occurred in New York.

- Advertisement -

Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Support The Guardian

The Guardian is editorially unbiased.
And we need to stay our journalism open and out there to all.
But we increasingly more want our readers to fund our paintings.


Support The Guardian

Source link

Previous article
LA bus driver stabbed in ‘heinous act,’ suspect flees on foot
Next article
Street Vendor’s Daughter Becomes the First in Her Family to Graduate From College in Los Angeles – NBC Los Angeles

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks