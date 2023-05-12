Friday, May 12, 2023
Texas

Houston Texans announce 2023 season schedule | KLBK | KAMC

By accuratenewsinfo
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans have introduced their schedule for the 2023 NFL season. The Texans will open the season at the street towards the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September tenth at midday, marking the debut of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who used to be excited by the second one pick out within the 2023 draft. The recreation will characteristic a matchup between former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Texans.

The 2023 schedule options no prime-time video games for the Texans, despite the fact that there’s a likelihood for some flex scheduling later within the season. All the video games get started at midday excluding for the Week 13 recreation at Denver on December third, which can kick off at 3:05 p.m. Central time. The date and time for the Week 18 season finale recreation at Indianapolis continues to be to be made up our minds. The Texans will get started the preseason on Thursday, August tenth, at New England. The lone house preseason recreation will likely be on Saturday, August nineteenth, towards Miami, and Houston finishes the preseason on Sunday, August twenty seventh, at New Orleans in a nationally televised recreation.

Houston has numerous hope that they may be able to flip their fortunes round in 2023, led via new head trainer DeMeco Ryans and first-round draft selections in Stroud and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. The house opener will likely be in Week 2 on September seventeenth, when Houston hosts the Indianapolis Colts at midday at NRG Stadium. Following their matchup towards the Colts, the Texans will shuttle to Jacksonville in Week 3 and glance to fortify on their 28-14 total report towards the Jaguars.

Here’s the total schedule for the Texans (daring video games are AFC South video games):

Sept. 10 at Baltimore 12 p.m. CBS
Sept. 17 vs. Indianapolis 12 p.m. FOX
Sept. 24 at Jacksonville 12 p.m. FOX
Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh 12 p.m. CBS
Oct. 8 at Atlanta 12 p.m. FOX
Oct. 15 vs. New Orleans 12 p.m. FOX
WEEK 7 BYE BYE BYE
Oct. 29 at Carolina 12 p.m. FOX
Nov. 5 vs. Tampa Bay 12 p.m. CBS
Nov. 12 at Cincinnati 12 p.m. CBS
Nov. 19 vs. Arizona 12 p.m. CBS
Nov. 26 vs. Jacksonville 12 p.m. CBS
Dec. 3 at Denver 3:05 p.m. CBS
Dec. 10 at New York Jets 12 p.m. CBS
Dec. 17 at Tennessee 12 p.m. CBS
Dec. 24 vs. Cleveland 12 p.m. CBS
Dec. 31 vs. Tennessee 12 p.m. FOX
WEEK 18 @ Indianapolis TBD TBD

