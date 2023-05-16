Houston Texans 2023 Schedule

The Game Haus (TGH) is worked up to announce the total common season agenda for the 2023-2024 NFL season for each crew. As avid sports activities fans, TGH is devoted to offering fanatics with get entry to to detailed information in regards to the upcoming season, and will likely be publishing every crew’s agenda week-by-week. Be positive to take a look at The Game Haus’ NFL web page to get the total scoop on every crew’s agenda.

For the ones in search of slightly extra perception on how the season is more likely to play out, TGH additionally provides win-loss projections main as much as kickoff on Thursday, September 7.

- Advertisement -

So with out additional ado, right here’s the whole agenda for the impending season:

Week 1

Opponent: @ Ravens

- Advertisement -

Date/Time: Sept. 10, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 2

- Advertisement -

Opponent: vs. Colts

Date/Time: Sept. 17, 1:00pm

Network: FOX

Week 3

Opponent: @ Jaguars

Date/Time: Sept. 24, 1:00pm

Network: FOX

Week 4

Opponent: vs. Steelers

Date/Time: Oct. 1, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 5

Opponent: @ Falcons

Date/Time: Oct. 8, 1:00pm

Network: FOX

Week 6

Opponent: vs. Saints

Date/Time: Oct. 15, 1:00pm

Network: FOX

Week 7

BYE

Week 8

Opponent: @ Panthers

Date/Time: Oct. 29, 1:00pm

Network: FOX

Week 9

Opponent: vs. Buccaneers

Date/Time: Nov. 5, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 10

Opponent: @ Bengals

Date/Time: Nov. 12, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 11

Opponent: vs. Cardinals

Date/Time: Nov. 19, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 12

Opponent: vs. Jaguars

Date/Time: Nov. 26, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 13

Opponent: vs. Broncos

Date/Time: Dec. 3, 4:05pm

Network: CBS

Week 14

Opponent: @ Jets

Date/Time: Dec. 10, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 15

Opponent: @ Titans

Date/Time: Dec. 17, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 16

Opponent: vs. Browns

Date/Time: Dec. 24, 1:00pm

Network: CBS

Week 17

Opponent: vs. Titans

Date/Time: Dec. 31, 1:00pm

Network: FOX

Week 18

Opponent: @ Colts

Date/Time: TBD

Network: TBD

To keep up-to-date with extra breaking NFL news, together with offseason strikes, contract updates and extra news from every crew, you should definitely apply The Game Haus on Facebook and Twitter. You can get get entry to to numerous sports activities and eSports articles written via different nice TGH writers, along side Ben. From Our Haus to Yours!