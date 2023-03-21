Houston Takes on McNeese, Southern in Midweek Matchups

HOUSTON – The Houston baseball group travels to McNeese for a midweek matchup on Tuesday earlier than returning house for a competition towards Southern on Wednesday.



SOUTHERN

Date | Time Wednesday, March 22 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Location Schroeder Park | Houston, Texas

TV ESPN+ | Matt Pedersen (pxp), Kyle Rogers (analyst)

Radio The Varsity Network | Lonnie King

Live Results StatBroadcast

Game Notes Houston | Southern







SERIES HISTORY. The Cougars spherical out a 4 sport highway shuttle with their twenty third assembly with McNeese. Houston holds a 17-5 report over the Cowboys together with a 3-2 win final 12 months in Lake Charles, Louisiana breaking a three-game shedding streak towards McNeese. The Cougars will then host Southern on Wednesday who Houston holds a 1-0 report towards because the groups meet for the primary time final season.

LAST TIME OUT. The Cougars earned their first sweep of the season beating Minnesota in a three-game set. Houston controlled a 5-3 win over the Golden Gophers on Sunday.

STARTER STRETCH. Houston’s beginning pitchers on Friday and Saturday towards Minnesota threw 6.2 innings every. Maddux Miller made a shutout look on Friday incomes the win and a career-high in innings and strikeouts at 5. Paul Schmitz adopted it up on Saturday additionally generating a top quality get started and a career-high seven strikeouts.

HAPPY HOMER. Justin Murray performed hero for the Cougars over the weekend hitting a two-run house run in the highest of the 9th Saturday to tie the sport. Houston ultimately received 4-2.

PROBABLE PITCHERS. Relief pitcher Brendan O’Donnell is these days ranked No. 14 in the country for pitching appearances with 11.

REACH SAFELY. Zach Arnold is these days on a 19 sport streak for achieving base safely. Justin Murray has additionally reached safely in 15 video games whilst Alex Lopez is on a six sport hitting streak.

REGIONAL OPPONENTS. For their 5th midweek, the Cougars will play regional opponent McNeese. Houston has performed UTSA, Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M in earlier midweeks maintaining a 2-2 report. This can be the primary week Houston will play two midweek video games, webhosting Southern on Wednesday.

STEALTHY STEALING. Entering the 8th sport of the season, the Cougars had been a great 12 for 12 on stolen bases. Houston now sits at 25 for 28 stolen bases on the season and ranks No. 43 nationally. The rate is led via Brandon Burckel who’s ranked fortieth in the country with 11

