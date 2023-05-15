Houston Second at Final Conference Championships

TAMPA, Fla. –

The Houston observe and box workforce took house seven titles at the American Athletic Conference Championships on Sunday. Despite their spectacular efficiency, each the boys’s and ladies’s groups completed in moment position total.

Houston demonstrated their dominance within the 400-meter relay through successful their 9th consecutive identify within the tournament. The Cougars have by no means misplaced the relay whilst in The American and feature gained it with a distinct staff of 4 runners just about annually.

In addition to the relay, the boys’s workforce gained the 1,600-meter relay at the tip of the contest. They avenged a loss from ultimate 12 months to South Florida through edging them out through 0.42 seconds for the 1,600-meter relay crown.

Junior Shaun Maswanganyi accomplished his moment occupation double through successful each the 100-meter sprint and the 200-meter sprint. His 9.96 moment time within the 100 (2.9) ranks nationally at 3rd position this season. His time of nineteen.99 (2.4) within the 200 ranks 5th within the country. Maswanganyi additionally gained the 60-meter sprint and 200 at the indoor convention championships.

Junior Lloyd Frilot gained the 800-meter run for Houston’s moment consecutive identify within the tournament. He ran the second-fastest time in program historical past, clocking 1:49.09 for a convention championships file. His teammate, junior Adam Mason, completed moment within the 800, operating 1:48.83 and making it to the highest 10 all-time record at #5 in program historical past.

Houston ruled the 110-meter hurdles as junior De’Vion Wilson defended his identify with a time of 13.53, surroundings a convention championships file. Senior DJ Akindele got here in moment for the silver medal, completing in 13.77 seconds. Wilson additionally completed moment within the 400-meter hurdles.

Senior Christyan Sampy gained the pole vault with a bounce of five.46 meters. Sampy has now gained the convention identify for the ultimate two instances it’s been held in Tampa, with their ultimate out of doors identify win in 2021.

Assistant trainer Sandra Glover’s 400-meter hurdles faculty file in spite of everything fell 32 years after she set it, as senior Sydni Townsend ran just about a complete moment sooner than Glover’s time of 56.97 from 1991. Townsend completed moment total in 55.99 and ranks 9th within the nation now.

Senior Hailey Pollard were given her first medal as a Cougar, completing 3rd within the discus with a throw of 51.62 meters. Her throw ranks fourth all-time in program historical past. Sophomore Daisy Monie completed fourth within the discus with this system’s seventh-best throw of fifty.93 meters.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza completed moment in each the 100 and 200-meter occasions. She ran a shockingly rapid 22.45 within the 200-meter race, which marks the second-fastest time in class historical past and the quickest time since 2007. Tamayo-Garza and the ladies’s 1,600-meter relay completed moment through operating 3:35.55.

The males’s workforce identify got here right down to the 1,600-meter relay, through which Wichita State had to end in fourth position or higher – despite the fact that Houston gained – to clinch the workforce championship. Wichita State ended up completing 3rd total, securing the identify through two issues although Houston gained the relay.

Looking forward, Houston athletes within the most sensible 48 of the NCAA West Qualifying List, in addition to the highest 24 relay groups, will compete at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Sacramento, Calif., May 24-27. The most sensible 12 competition and relays from every tournament will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, from June 7-10.

