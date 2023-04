Police on Monday requested for the general public’s assist figuring out a man sought after for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting in Spring Branch.

The Houston Police Department launched a photograph of a man dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, with darkish hair and darkish pants. Police described the man as Hispanic, and known as him a person-of-interest within the case.

The seek is said to the deadly March 28 shooting of Joel Villarreal, 43, within the 7500 block of Long Point Road, police mentioned. Villarreal could have been making an attempt to forestall an armed theft on the strip heart when he used to be shot in head, police mentioned.

Villarreal used to be taken to a clinic, the place he died about two hours after being shot, police mentioned.

The man within the newly launched {photograph} has “direct knowledge” in regards to the shooting, police mentioned.

People with information in regards to the man or the shooting have been requested to touch the police division’s murder department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.