Houston Police Department increases patrols at schools to keep students safe as school year wraps up

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District not too long ago held a news convention to unveil Project Safe Start 2023, an initiative aimed at improving security and safety at the top and the start of the school year.

Under this program, schools will obtain extra widespread police and spiritual chief patrols, with the Houston Police Department and native non secular leaders participating intently with HISD to put into effect the initiative.

As consistent with legislation enforcement, there has a tendency to be an build up in arguments or violence between students at the top of the school year, and this system goals to preempt such incidents from going down.

On Wednesday, officers and ministers met with students to search their enter on how they may really feel more secure. They additionally prompt students to talk to their oldsters, school, or legislation enforcement if they’re apprehensive about their protection and requested the neighborhood to record the rest suspicious comparable to safety problems.

The protection, safety, and wellbeing of students are of extreme significance to the school district and all the neighborhood, particularly because the kids are “our future.”