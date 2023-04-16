Houston police arrest man for shooting at police helicopter

- Advertisement -

Houston police arrested a man accused of shooting at a police helicopter that have been despatched to southeast Houston early Sunday following stories of an previous shooting within the space.

Around 2:25 a.m., a Houston police helicopter used to be answered to a document a couple of man shooting at a girl, close to 4200 Crenshaw St. At one level, the man shot at the helicopter, police instructed OnScene TV newshounds.