Sunday, April 16, 2023
Houston police arrest man for shooting at police helicopter

Houston police arrested a man accused of shooting at a police helicopter that have been despatched to southeast Houston early Sunday following stories of an previous shooting within the space. 

Around 2:25 a.m., a Houston police helicopter used to be answered to a document a couple of man shooting at a girl, close to 4200 Crenshaw St. At one level, the man shot at the helicopter, police instructed OnScene TV newshounds.

The man quickly used to be arrested and there have been no stories of accidents, government mentioned.

Megan Munce is a Hearst Fellow running for the Houston Chronicle.

Megan not too long ago graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism with a B.S. and M.S. in journalism and a 2d main in political science.

She up to now labored as an target market engagement fellow and a reporting fellow at the Texas Tribune, in addition to an target market intelligence intern for KQED, the Bay Area’s NPR and PBS member station.



