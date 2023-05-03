Houston parents charged in 2022 death of 5-month-old who was found with several injuries, including broken bones

HOUSTON – On Monday, Dequindre Davis and Alexis Smith had been arrested in connection with the death of their 5-month-old child in southeast Houston in December 2022. Davis, 27, and Smith, 23, had been charged with harm to a kid.

Emergency reaction crews had been known as to the couple’s rental on Selinsky Road on December 29, 2022 once they found the infant, De’Quan Davis, no longer respiring. Despite being taken to Texas Children’s Hospital, the kid was pronounced useless.

Investigators interviewed the parents to take a look at and decide what took place. According to court docket paperwork, Davis and Smith had 4 youngsters in combination and De’Quan had a dual sibling. Davis said that he swaddled the dual young children, put them to sleep, after which went to sleep himself. Later, he was allegedly woken up as a result of Smith was screaming. Smith known as 911 and Davis carried out CPR on De’Quan till first responders arrived.

However, an post-mortem published that De’Quan had several accidents and broken bones that had no longer been cared for, suggesting that forget and bodily abuse have been going down for weeks. The surviving dual additionally had a fracture in the left forearm.

According to paperwork, the parents stated they weren’t conscious of their youngsters’s accidents and may just no longer provide an explanation for how the 5-month-old have been harm. However, the findings allege that the parents led to critical physically hurt to De’Quan by means of pulling, twisting, squeezing, and placing him with their arms. The couple may be accused of inflicting physically hurt by means of omission and no longer protective their child.

Davis and Smith had been first of all charged on April 27, several months after their son’s death.