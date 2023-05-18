Thursday, May 18, 2023
Houston offers Kelvin Sampson revised contract amid interview for Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job

A supply has showed to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander that Houston’s trainer, Kelvin Sampson, just lately interviewed for the head coaching place of the Milwaukee Bucks. Sampson was once an assistant at the Bucks’ personnel from 2008-11 whilst Jon Horst, the present Milwaukee basic supervisor, was once a member of the entrance place of work. Sampson has launched a brief observation to a couple of media shops announcing, “Can’t wait to compete in the Big 12 next season. Go Coogs!”

The Houston Chronicle experiences that Sampson was once presented a revised contract that will position his wage some of the most sensible 15 coaches within the recreation just lately. Sampson is scheduled to make $3.4 million subsequent season.

The Cougars from Houston have made a transition from the AAC to the Big 12. Last season, they completed with a 33-4 file and went 17-1 in league play. The Cougars have been ranked No. 1 during a lot of the 12 months, they usually earned a most sensible seed and complicated to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament below Sampson’s steerage. Sampson has been Houston’s trainer for 9 seasons, and has a file of 232-74.

Before becoming a member of the NBA in 2008, Sampson was once in the past the trainer at Oklahoma, Indiana and Washington State. Sampson has compiled a 731-345 profession file, with a 24-18 mark within the NCAA Tournament.

