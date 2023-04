Courtney Cortez Hall, 40, used to be robotically sentenced to life with out the potential for parole Friday after he used to be convicted of capital murder for robbing and killing 40-year-old Magdaleno Ramos on Nov. 5, 2018, on the B&M scrap-metal trade alongside the Eastex Freeway.

When Ramos arrived at paintings the morning of his demise, Hall approached and threatened him with a gun, the DA’s Office mentioned in a news liberate. Hall shot Ramos, took his cash and ran away, the discharge said.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office later gained information that led to Hall’s arrest in 2020.

“He has no regard for human life,” Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Rogers, who prosecuted the case with ADA Megan Lon, mentioned within the news liberate. “He planned it. He picked his victim and lay in wait, and when the victim arrived at his business, this defendant shot him while his hands were raised and then stole his money.”

Rogers famous that a number of witnesses testified Hall used to be the killer and that his mobile phone information confirmed he used to be on the scrap-metal trade when the taking pictures took place after which confirmed that he used to be operating away after the murder.

“This man made a plan to ambush a hardworking member of the community and then gunned him down in cold blood,” Ogg mentioned within the liberate.