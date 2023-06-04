Houston man sentenced to 35 years in prison for stalking his ex

(*35*)Derek W. Brown, 48, used to be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of stalking and harassment fees in a two-day bench trial in March. The witnesses who testified in opposition to Brown mentioned that he stalked and careworn a girl and her circle of relatives for over ten years.

(*35*)Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg mentioned that stalking is but any other type of home violence, and that each and every imaginable measure will probably be taken to stay sufferers protected when they’re dealing with this kind of threat. Justice has been served in this example, and confidently, the sufferer can start to transfer ahead together with her existence.

(*35*)The girl started submitting more than one restraining orders and prison fees in opposition to Brown in 2011. In his first stalking case, he used to be sentenced to 5 years in prison in 2014, however he began contacting her once more simply days after his liberate in 2019.

(*35*)Assistant District Attorney Erica Robinson Winsor, who is a part of the psychological well being department, mentioned that professionals testified that if Brown were allowed to stay at the streets, the sufferer’s existence would had been in threat. Despite in the hunt for coverage thru each and every imaginable measure, together with submitting prison fees and acquiring more than one protecting orders, none of it used to be sufficient to stay the sufferer protected.

(*35*)The trial and the next conviction have introduced justice for the sufferer and ensured that she and her circle of relatives will probably be protected for many years to come.

