Houston man sentenced to 30 years on meth conspiracy charges

Josue Daniel Casco, 38, pleaded in charge to conspiracy charges in July 2021.

MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: West Houston police chase leads to crash, driving force in crucial situation

- Advertisement -

In October 2020, Casco used to be arrested in a IKEA automobile parking space after undercover investigators discovered of a plan to promote the medicine for greater than $100,000, in accordance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. Prosecutors stated Casco rammed a legislation enforcement car when government moved in to arrest him.

Casco and some other man have been arrested, charged and ordered to be saved in federal custody. The males have been additionally accused of wearing loaded guns on the time in their arrest.

The drug rate isn’t the one crime Casco has been accused of. Last yr he used to be charged with capital homicide within the 2017 taking pictures deaths of a Houston couple.

- Advertisement -

He used to be accused of taking pictures Robert Cerda, with whom he had an ongoing dispute, on Dec. 12, 2017, inside of a hair salon on Long Point Drive. After that taking pictures, Casco and some other man drove Cerda’s female friend, Rachel Delarosa, to North Creekmont Drive and killed her, in accordance to police. Cerda’s frame used to be later discovered wrapped in a tarp on Bleker Street.

At the time of his arrest within the murder, Casco used to be already in federal custody. The homicide rate continues to be pending within the Harris County court docket machine.