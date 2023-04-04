Texas Houston man sentenced to 30 years on meth conspiracy charges By accuratenewsinfo April 4, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Josue Daniel Casco, 38, pleaded in charge to conspiracy charges in July 2021. MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: West Houston police chase leads to crash, driving force in crucial situation - Advertisement - In October 2020, Casco used to be arrested in a IKEA automobile parking space after undercover investigators discovered of a plan to promote the medicine for greater than $100,000, in accordance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. Prosecutors stated Casco rammed a legislation enforcement car when government moved in to arrest him. Casco and some other man have been arrested, charged and ordered to be saved in federal custody. The males have been additionally accused of wearing loaded guns on the time in their arrest. The drug rate isn’t the one crime Casco has been accused of. Last yr he used to be charged with capital homicide within the 2017 taking pictures deaths of a Houston couple. - Advertisement - He used to be accused of taking pictures Robert Cerda, with whom he had an ongoing dispute, on Dec. 12, 2017, inside of a hair salon on Long Point Drive. After that taking pictures, Casco and some other man drove Cerda’s female friend, Rachel Delarosa, to North Creekmont Drive and killed her, in accordance to police. Cerda’s frame used to be later discovered wrapped in a tarp on Bleker Street. At the time of his arrest within the murder, Casco used to be already in federal custody. The homicide rate continues to be pending within the Harris County court docket machine. [email protected] - Advertisement - tale by way of Source link TagschargesconspiracyHoustonManmethsentencedYears Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleHow NASA Artemis astronauts learned they’d been picked for moon missionNext articleSCOOP: MM Keeravani and Ajay Devgn team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha : Bollywood News More articles Dallas, Texas shooting: 2 injured on Malcolm X Blvd April 4, 2023 Texas mother suing alleged drunk driver who killed daughter April 4, 2023 Trump news today: Donald Trump to face 34 felony charges as he demands AG ‘indict’ himself April 4, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article 75 Focus Quotes to Help You Concentrate on What Matters April 4, 2023 German climber killed in fall near Swiss resort of Zermatt April 4, 2023 New poll: DeSantis has much stronger approval ratings in FL than Trump or Biden April 4, 2023 Eye on America: Inside the Greenbrier resort, Michelle Miller’s new memoir “Belonging” and more April 4, 2023 Dallas, Texas shooting: 2 injured on Malcolm X Blvd April 4, 2023