Houston Man Briefly Left Date to Kill $40 Parking Scammer, Police Say

Police allege a Houston guy left his dinner date to homicide somebody over $40 and lightly returned.

Erick Aguirre, 29, seemed in court docket Thursday on homicide fees within the April 11 dying of Elliot Nix.

Aguirre used to be arrested after his date contacted police once they launched pictures of the couple.

According to the Associated Press, police allege that Texas resident Erick Aguirre in short left his dinner date to homicide somebody he believed had scammed him of $40 in a cafe parking space. Court data published that Aguirre, 29, used to be eating with a lady at a burger joint in Houston when he discovered he have been ripped off over the parking price. He reportedly returned to the parking space to fatally shoot 46-year-old Elliot Nix, who have been posing as a parking attendant.

After the capturing, Aguirre returned to Houston’s Rodeo Goat eating place and alleged to his date that “everything was fine” and that he had simply scared the scammer. According to court docket data cited via the AP, the couple walked to a desk however ultimately left to devour somewhere else after Aguirre seemed uncomfortable.

Aguirre used to be arrested two days after the incident after his date contacted police, who launched pictures of the couple and recognized them via Crime Stoppers guidelines. The lady who he used to be on a date with used to be now not a suspect and may not be charged with a criminal offense, in accordance to her legal professional.

Reports counsel that the couple had parked their vehicles close to the eating place when Nix approached them and knowledgeable them it will price them $20 each and every. Upon getting into the eating place, Nix used to be knowledgeable via an worker that Aguirre used to be now not a parking attendant and had scammed him. Aguirre is then accused of leaving the eating place, retrieving a gun from his automotive, and chasing after Nix. A witness reported seeing Aguirre strolling again to his automotive with the gun in his hand after listening to a gunshot, in accordance to a testimony cited via the AP.

Nix used to be transported to a health center however used to be pronounced lifeless. Aguirre confronted homicide fees in court docket on Thursday and might be sentenced to lifestyles imprisonment if convicted. This capturing is the newest tale of a nonviolent or apparently trivial scenario escalating into gun violence in america.