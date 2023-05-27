Houston Holds Off Memphis, Advances to Semi-Finals

Next Game: vs. Tulane 5/27/2023 | - Advertisement -

CLEARWATER, Florida – With 5 shutout innings, junior reliever Owen Woodward and the Houston baseball staff held off Memphis 6-5 on Friday evening at BayCare Ballpark to advance to the American Athletic Conference Tournament semi-finals.



With the win, Houston (35-22) advances to play Tulane within the semifinals on Saturday, May 27 following the primary sport of the day. Houston could have to defeat the Green Wave two times on Saturday to transfer on to the Championship ultimate on Sunday, May 28.



After the Tigers (29-28) opened the scoring within the first, the Cougars struck for 4 in the second one inning. Junior catcher Anthony Tulimero hit a solo house run within the 3rd to push the lead to 4, however the Tigers answered with 4 within the most sensible of the fourth.



Senior outfielder Brandon Uhse hit a solo shot within the backside of the fourth inning that ended up being the profitable run.



Owen Woodward (4-0) pitched 4.2 innings of scoreless reduction and 7 strikeouts to earn the win for Houston. Justin Murray got here in from first base to pitch the overall 3 outs for his tenth save of the season.



Caden Robinson (0-2) took the loss for the Tigers ahead of nearer Dalton Kendrick threw the remaining 4.1 innings with 4 strikeouts and no runs allowed.



The Cougars will face Tulane on Saturday 47 mins following the primary sport of the day. Due to the double-elimination rule, Houston will want to defeat Tulane two times to advance. The sport can also be observed on ESPN+ with a are living radio broadcast on The Varsity Network. More information in regards to the event can also be discovered here.



