Houston GOP official knew for years of child sex abuse claims against Southern Baptist leader, law partner

In 2016, former Harris County GOP chair Jared Woodfill won an pressing caution about Paul Pressler, his longtime law partner and a Southern Baptist chief. In an electronic mail, a 25-year-old lawyer from Woodfill’s Houston company stated he’d lately long gone to lunch with Pressler, who informed him “lewd stories about being naked on beaches with young men” after which invited him to skinny-dip at his ranch.

Woodfill — an outspoken anti-gay flesh presser and outstanding conservative activist who’d simply played a key role defeating an equivalent rights ordinance for LGBTQ Houstonians — answered to the younger guy’s request for lend a hand with surprise and indignation. “This 85-year-old man has never made any inappropriate comments or actions toward me or any one I know of,” he wrote of Pressler on the time.

But new courtroom information display that wasn’t true.

In contemporary sworn testimony, Woodfill stated he’d recognized since 2004 of an allegation that Pressler had sexually abused a child. Woodfill realized of the ones claims, he stated, all over mediation of an attack lawsuit filed against Pressler that he helped quietly settle for just about a half-million bucks on the time. Despite his wisdom of the accusation, Woodfill persevered to paintings with Pressler for just about a decade — leaning on Pressler’s title and popularity to reinforce their company, Woodfill & Pressler LLP.

Rather than pay him a wage, Woodfill testified, the company equipped Pressler a string of workers to function non-public assistants, maximum of them younger males who generally labored out of his River Oaks mansion. Two have accused Pressler of sexual attack or misconduct.

In 2004, leaders of First Baptist Church of Houston delivered this letter to Paul Pressler, a outstanding evangelical determine who’d been accused of sexual misconduct through any other church member.

Woodfill led the Harris County Republican Party from 2002 to 2014 and has for years been on the helm of anti-LGBTQ and different hardline conservative actions in Houston and Texas. In 2015, amid aggravating debate over a Houston equivalent rights ordinance that may have made LGBTQ administrative center discrimination unlawful, he and well known GOP energy dealer Steven Hotze co-led a marketing campaign that, amongst different issues, stated the measure would permit youngsters to be sexually groomed and abused in toilets, paid for masses of hundreds of bucks in opposition ads and when compared the gay rights movement to Nazis.

Since then, Woodfill has remained a fixture in Texas GOP politics: During the peak of the pandemic, he and Hotze filed a lot of court cases difficult COVID-19 mandates, and he’s currently representing conservative political applicants difficult the 2022 election ends up in Harris County. Woodfill could also be representing Hotze in a criminal investigation stemming from a 2020 incident through which a personal investigator, allegedly performing at Hotze’s behest, held at gunpoint an A/C repairman who he believed was once transporting pretend ballots.

Woodfill’s deposition got here as section of an ongoing, six-year-old lawsuit through which a former member of Pressler’s church early life staff accuses him of many years of rape starting when he was once 14. The swimsuit additionally accuses Woodfill and others, together with leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, of concealing and enabling Pressler’s conduct — claims that brought on a 2019 Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News investigation into standard sexual abuse in the SBC, the country’s second-largest religion staff.

Released over the previous few weeks, the hundreds of pages of new courtroom information display how Woodfill leaned on his Pressler connections to reinforce his political and criminal occupation — in spite of warnings about his law partner’s conduct. And they shed new mild on how Pressler, a former Texas Court of Appeals pass judgement on and one-time White House nominee beneath George H.W. Bush, allegedly used his status and affect to evade accountability amid repeated accusations of sexual misconduct and attack relationship again to a minimum of 1978, when he was once pressured out of a Houston church for allegedly molesting a teen in a sauna.

Pressler is absolute best recognized for his paintings within the Southern Baptist Convention, the place he was once instrumental in pushing its 16 million contributors and 47,000 church buildings to undertake literal interpretations of the Bible, strongly denounce homosexuality and align extra carefully with the Republican Party. And for many years, he was once a high-ranking member of the Council for National Policy, an uber-secretive network of conservative judges, mega donors, media figures and non secular elites led through Tony Perkins, head of the anti-LGBTQ Family Research Council.

The new information display that during 2004, leaders of First Baptist Church of Houston, an enormous Southern Baptist congregation, investigated claims that Pressler, then a deacon, had groped and undressed a school scholar at his Houston mansion. The church leaders deemed the conduct “morally and spiritually” irrelevant and warned Pressler however took no additional motion, bringing up differing accounts of the incident and Pressler’s stature of their church and the Southern Baptist Convention. In contemporary depositions, plaintiffs lawyers additionally in brief point out new lawsuits from two others about Pressler, although the ones paperwork stay sealed forward of the looming civil trial within the case.

At least six males have now accused Pressler of sexual attack or misconduct, together with two who say they have been molested whilst minors and two who say they have been solicited for sex in incidents after 2004, when Woodfill and First Baptist leaders have been one at a time made mindful of lawsuits about Pressler.

Pressler has no longer been criminally charged in any of the incidents. Neither Woodfill nor his lawyer answered to an inventory of questions on Woodfill’s dealing with of the allegations against Pressler. In a Wednesday electronic mail, Woodfill’s attorney David Oubre stated they’re “confident Mr. Woodfill will be successful in defeating these claims.”

“A big name”

The new allegations got here as section of an ongoing lawsuit through which Duane Rollins accuses Pressler of many years of rape and molestation starting when Rollins was once 14 and a member of the church early life staff led through Pressler, who was once then in his past due 40s. Those alleged assaults, Rollins says in courtroom paperwork, driven him into years of drug and alcohol addictions that saved him in jail for a lot of his grownup existence. While in jail treatment periods in 2015, Rollins says he exposed repressed recollections of sexual abuse through Pressler. He was once later recognized with post-traumatic pressure as a “direct result of the childhood sexual trauma he suffered,” consistent with scientific information filed in courtroom.

In 2017, Rollins sued Pressler, Woodfill and Southern Baptist figures and establishments that he says enabled and hid Pressler’s conduct, arguing that, as a result of of trauma and manipulation through Pressler, it took him many years to reconcile that he was once sexually abused. Last 12 months, after the defendants fought to have the swimsuit tossed through arguing the attack claims have been out of doors the statute of obstacles, the Texas Supreme Court agreed with Rollins‘ arguments and allowed the lawsuit to move ahead.

The new filings give perception into Woodfill’s lengthy dating with Pressler starting within the mid-Nineteen Nineties. At the time, Pressler, then 65, was once phasing out of years of paintings within the Southern Baptist Convention and focusing extra on politics. Woodfill was once nonetheless in his 20s and stated Pressler’s conservative bona fides have been a precious asset.

Pressler’s fortify has lengthy been sought and touted through Republican political hopefuls, including Sen. Ted Cruz, who has recognized Pressler since he was once a teen. In 2012, Pressler hosted a retreat at his Texas ranch, the place a gaggle of outstanding conservative leaders agreed to fortify Rick Santorum over Mitt Romney within the upcoming presidential election.

“Obviously everybody knew who he was. He was a big name,” Woodfill stated all over his deposition. “A lot of people would come and ask for his endorsement.”

Over the path of their law partnership, Woodfill testified, Pressler did virtually no paintings for the company, however was once equipped a lot of younger, male assistants who tended to his and his circle of relatives’s wishes — together with his son who has a bodily incapacity.

“I can think of one or two cases that he brought in,” Woodfill testified. “He may have gone to one hearing in his entire time with us, two at the most. Really, it was his name. … He got an employee that worked for him. So he didn’t get a salary. He didn’t get a draw. He didn’t get a bonus. We paid for someone to come and assist him. That’s how he got compensated.”

The newest lawsuit marks the second one time Rollins has sued Pressler over allegations of attack.

In 2004, Woodfill represented Pressler in a lawsuit through which Rollins accused him of attack stemming from a 2003 incident in a Dallas lodge room, all over which Rollins says Pressler injured him all over a bodily altercation and, bringing up his stature as a former Texas pass judgement on, threatened him if he got here ahead. In order to steer clear of exposure, Woodfill helped settle the swimsuit for $450,000 in a one-day mediation that still incorporated a confidentiality settlement, he stated in testimony ultimate month.

Copies of the lawsuit didn’t seek advice from the incident as sexual attack. But because the case was once being mediated, Woodfill stated beneath oath ultimate month, he was once informed through Rollins’ then-attorney that Pressler had “been sexually inappropriate” with Rollins, had “done some things to him when he was a child” and “sexually abused (Rollins) … when he was a child or in a youth group or something.”

During his deposition, Woodfill declined to talk about maximum different main points of the 2004 lawsuit, bringing up the confidentiality settlement. Even so, Woodfill’s testimony immediately contradicts his previous assertions that he had no wisdom of Pressler’s alleged grooming and sexual misconduct towards younger males — claims that he has repeated since a minimum of 2016, when he denied any wisdom of such conduct after the younger lawyer detailed Pressler’s alleged invitation to sizzling bathtub bare, in addition to in next media interviews and courtroom filings.

Rollins’ lawyers say Woodfill “had an incentive to turn a blind eye to Mr. Pressler’s abuse.”

“As a former state judge and prominent religious figure, the Pressler name was too important to lose or see tarnished,” attorneys for the law company Baker Botts wrote in a contemporary submitting. “Thus, when allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct surfaced, they were quietly swept under the rug to avoid the risk of losing a business partner.”

Records display that Pressler remained a restricted partner on the company till round 2012, when Woodfill stated Pressler retired. The company was once renamed Woodfill Law Firm and has been enthusiastic about a lot of court cases involving conservative reasons over the years. The company has additionally confronted accusations of impropriety, together with money laundering allegations that sparked a 2018 raid and investigation through the Harris County District Attorney’s workplace, although no fees have been ever filed within the subject.

“If brought to light”

Rollins’ newest lawsuit additionally delivered to mild different sexual misconduct allegations against Pressler, together with a testimony that was once submitted as section of the 2004 lawsuit. Woodfill declined to remark at the affidavit whilst beneath oath, bringing up confidentiality regulations.

In the affidavit, which was once made public this 12 months, any other school scholar says Pressler careworn him to get bare after which groped him at his Houston mansion. According to courtroom information, the younger guy met Pressler thru First Baptist Church of Houston after which was once employed through Woodfill’s law company as Pressler’s assistant. The Texas Tribune does no longer determine sufferers of alleged sexual attack with out their consent.

In the newly-surfaced affidavit, the younger guy stated he was once invited to reside with the Presslers. “Moving into the Pressler home was in the fashion of being invited to be a member of the family which, by that time and owing to the church relationship, I had become,” he wrote in his affidavit.

One night time in May 2004, he was once requested through Pressler to offer him a neck therapeutic massage on his mattress, he stated within the affidavit. Pressler then got rid of his pants and started to offer the younger guy a therapeutic massage, the person stated. Pressler later invited him on a shuttle to Europe, and the varsity scholar stated he was once “non-committal.” When he went outside after, Pressler followed him and suggested they undress to get him “adjusted to traveling in Europe,” where he said nudity among men was common, according to the affidavit.

The young man said he declined multiple times but eventually gave in to Pressler’s requests and briefly undressed. Pressler later suggested they pray together naked, he said in the affidavit, after which the college student got dressed and hurried into the home. Pressler followed him inside, he said, and “reached to hug me goodnight.”

He said Pressler then “quickly and without warning or invitation, grabbed my swim trunks and pulled them down far enough to expose my genitals and buttocks.”

“I was horrified and froze,” he said. “Apparently, in response to my reaction, he backed away and went upstairs.”

Court records show that, after the college student mentioned the incident to a church leader, a small group of top First Baptist leaders briefly looked into the matter but determined it was a “he said, she said” type of ordeal that would be damaging to Pressler if made public. Pressler was beloved by many at the church and had just served on a search committee that brought the church’s new pastor on around the same time.

“Given your stature and various leadership roles in our church, the Southern Baptist Convention and other Christian organizations, it is our considered opinion that this kind of behavior, if brought to light, might distort your testimony or cause others to stumble,” First Baptist leaders wrote in a 2004 letter to Pressler that was recently made public as part of Rollins’ lawsuit. “We desire neither, but, rather, pray that God continues to use your gifts and talents to accomplish His will and purpose.”

In an interview, a lawyer for First Baptist defended the church’s actions, saying leaders immediately looked into the allegations and, after interviewing both Pressler and the college student, found nothing that was conclusive or criminal.

“The church acted promptly when we heard this alleged behavior,” Houston attorney Barry Flynn said. “Remember: We didn’t know if this was true or untrue.”

Flynn said the church has strict rules on background checks for anyone who works with children — but noted that Pressler primarily taught adult Bible study classes. And, he added, even if the church had checked his background, they would not have found anything criminal.

In a deposition, a top church leader reiterated that stance and compared Pressler’s behavior to boys who playfully “depants” one another. He said Pressler’s defense — that he was readying the young man for a trip to Europe — was believable.

Pressler remained a deacon at the church, First Baptist leaders testified, but significantly curtailed his involvement there until around 2007, when he transferred to Second Baptist Church of Houston, a massive network of Houston-area churches that’s led by former SBC President Ed Young, and has been up to now accused of concealing different sexual abuses. Flynn, the First Baptist lawyer, stated there was once “no communication” between the 2 church buildings in regards to the allegations against Pressler.

A trend of conduct

In the years after leaving First Baptist, Pressler was accused of sexual misconduct by at least two other young men — including a young Houston Baptist University student who testified that, as a result of Pressler’s sexual advances, he stopped pursuing a career in ministry, frequently had panic attacks and attempted suicide.

That man’s allegations are similar in detail to those described by the 25-year-old attorney who wrote to Woodfill in 2016. The attorney, whom the Tribune is not naming, was a recent law school graduate who said in an affidavit that he moved to Texas in 2016 for a job at Woodfill’s law firm. During that time, he said, Woodfill introduced him to Pressler, calling him his “mentor for over 25 years,” a “hero of the faith” and a “great man.”

Two months later, the young attorney said he ran into Pressler at a political fundraiser at the home of Hotze, and was encouraged by Woodfill to go to lunch with Pressler. The following week, he said, he arrived at Pressler’s home to pick him up. Pressler answered the door without pants on and invited him inside, after which he showed him pictures of “important people” he knew and talked about swimming naked in Europe numerous times, the attorney wrote in his 2018 sworn affidavit.

At lunch, Pressler told the attorney about a 10-person hot tub at his Dripping Springs ranch and invited him there, saying “when the ladies are not around, us boys all go in the hot tub completely naked,” he said.

Horrified, the attorney addressed the incident with a longtime employee of Woodfill’s law firm, who made it clear that this was not the first time he’d heard such allegations, the attorney said in the affidavit.

“I discovered that this was not unusual behavior for Pressler, and that he had a long history of lecherous behavior towards young men. Even going as far as bringing scantily clad men and parading them through the office,” he wrote in his affidavit.

Emails show that the attorney reached out to Woodfill, who claimed it was the first time he’d heard of such alleged behavior by Pressler. Woodfill later offered the attorney a $10,000 raise, court records show, and said he’d talk to Pressler and keep him away.

“However,” the attorney wrote, “within two weeks Pressler was at a political luncheon that Woodfill required me to attend.”

