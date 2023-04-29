Houston gang member sentenced to life for 2017 murder in Humble





A gang member from Houston, Horace Harris, has been sentenced to life in jail for killing a 21-year-old guy named Melton McGee in Humble in 2017. Harris used to be convicted of murder as an alternative of capital murder this week, that means that he can’t now enchantment his sentence or conviction.

According to studies, Harris ambushed McGee with two different armed males, firing pictures and hitting him in the again of his head when he attempted to force away in his car. Despite having fingerprints discovered at the window of McGee’s door, Harris first of all denied any involvement in the incident.

- Advertisement -

However, following investigations through the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, he used to be therefore charged with capital murder. He admitted to being concerned in robbing McGee, claiming he used to be a part of the road gang the 59 Bounty Hunters, who’re affiliated with the Bloods. He additionally admitted to taking pieces from the sufferer’s car after he have been killed.

Kim Ogg, District Attorney for Harris County, mentioned, “This was a premeditated ambush that cost the life of a promising young man. Far too often, these kinds of quick-hit armed robberies turn fatal. One man will never come home, and another is going to prison for life.” Harris will serve no less than 30 years in prison prior to being eligible for parole.