Houston firefighter accused of possessing meth, distributing Xanax

A Houston firefighter on Friday used to be arrested and accused of possessing methamphetamine and distributing Xanax, in keeping with Harris County courtroom paperwork.
Edwin Gutierrez, 31, of Houston, used to be charged with manufacture or supply of a managed substance and ownership with intent to ship a managed substance, in keeping with courtroom information. Charging paperwork allege Gutierrez knowingly possessed greater than 4 grams of Alprazolam, the generic title for Xanax, and no less than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
