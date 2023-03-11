Houston firefighter accused of possessing meth, distributing Xanax

A Houston firefighter on Friday used to be arrested and accused of possessing methamphetamine and distributing Xanax, in keeping with Harris County courtroom paperwork.

Edwin Gutierrez, 31, of Houston, used to be charged with manufacture or supply of a managed substance and ownership with intent to ship a managed substance, in keeping with courtroom information. Charging paperwork allege Gutierrez knowingly possessed greater than 4 grams of Alprazolam, the generic title for Xanax, and no less than 400 grams of methamphetamine.

In a bond movement, prosecutors accused Gutierrez of handing over a couple of kilogram of counterfeit Adderall tablets and greater than 250 grams of Xanax.

KRIV on Friday reported that no less than 3 people have been arrested in connection to a bust that still exposed methamphetamine, ecstasy, MDMA, mushrooms, weapons and money, however that the opposite defendants’ names hadn’t been launched. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office referred inquiries to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Court information do not record any similar instances or co-defendants within the fees towards Gutierrez.

In a commentary, the Houston Fire Department mentioned Gutierrez have been hired with the dept for approximately 5 years and is recently a firefighter EMT. He used to be put on administrative go away following his arrest.



“The alleged movements of this individual aren’t indicative of the nature and values of the just about 4,000 staff in our division,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said. “These are critical fees and, if true, would lead to termination of a firefighter.”

Gutierrez’s bond used to be set at a blended $300,000, in keeping with courtroom information. He used to be scheduled to look in courtroom on March 13.