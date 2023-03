A Houston guy on Tuesday was once accused of fatally beating his 9-month outdated son, in accordance to Harris County Court data.

Michael Fisher, 30, was once charged with harm to a child-serious physically harm, in accordance to court docket data. Fisher was once arrested on Monday. The attack is said to have took place on March 17.

- Advertisement -

MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: Man charged in 2019 Katy house invasion killing, sheriff says

Fisher is accused of the usage of a blunt object and his hand to beat a toddler to death, in accordance to court docket data. The youngster, who is not named in court docket paperwork, was once within the “sole care” of Fisher when the wounds took place.

KHOU reported that Fisher took his unresponsive son to the medical institution on March 17. The boy died 3 days later.

- Advertisement -

The youngster suffered “extensive bilateral retinal hemorrhage, subdural hemorrhages and spinal cord hemorrhage,” in accordance to court docket paperwork.

Fisher has earlier convictions out of doors of Harris County for production or distribution of marijuana, unlawful wearing of a weapon, annoyed attack with a firearm, ownership of methamphetamine and annoyed kidnapping, in accordance to court docket paperwork

Fisher’s bond was once set at $1 million, court docket data point out. He was once in custody on the Harris County Jail as of Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

Fisher is scheduled to seem in court docket on April 4. If convicted, he might be sentenced to between 5 and 99 years in jail or be given a existence sentence.