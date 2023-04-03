Houston Democrats in disarray after major resignations | Texas

(The Center Square) – Democratic state lawmakers from Houston continue to deal with fallout from “stank leadership” and a “hostile work environment” after one resigned from a legislative caucus and another is being investigated after multiple staff resigned and filed complaints.

Democratic Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., D-Houston, on March 25 resigned from the Texas Black Legislative Caucus, a caucus he formerly chaired, citing “stank leadership.” Democratic Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston, is being investigated by the Texas House of Representatives for potential ethics violations among other concerns.

Dutton, the former chair of the House Education Committee, supported the Texas Education Agency’s planned takeover of Houston ISD. After years of legal battles, the Texas Supreme Court ultimately paved the way for the state to take over the failing school district plagued with scandal and alleged mismanagement of taxpayer funds. The takeover begins June 1. Dutton supports the takeover, caucus chair, Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Houston, didn’t.

Dutton has long sought accountability of failing school districts, having authored a 2015 law mandating that the TEA take over them.

After learning he’d been snubbed by Reynolds at the caucus’ 50th Anniversary Legislative Summit, Dutton said he was shocked “beyond words – most of which are not suitable for this letter.”

“Perhaps this is your way of retaliating for the policy differences between us or as reported, you are simply trying to help your friend who desires to be a state representative,” he said. “Either way, you are engaging in stank leadership which ignores the plight of Black Texans.” He also said Reynolds “should be ashamed” of himself because when Reynolds “faced criminal troubles,” Dutton said, “I was the only person that came to your rescue. No good deed goes unpunished.”

Dutton was referring to Reynolds turning himself into jail in 2018 after he was charged with and convicted of barratry, which according to Cornell Law School”is the act of encouraging lawsuits between others in order to create legal business for one’s personal gain and profit.”

While he served roughly four months in Montgomery County jail, he was re-elected to office.

Houston ISD’s most recent troubles began in 2019, when the TEA initiated a takeover after Phillis Wheatley High School, Dutton’s alma mater, received consecutive failing grades from TEA. When people criticized TEA’s plan, Dutton argued, “That’s like saying the guy who comes with the ambulance to pick up the guy who is shot is somehow responsible. It’s HISD’s responsibility to educate students and when they let them fail, they should be punished.”

On March 30, several of Jones’ staff members resigned and filed formal complaints. Jones blamed Republican lawmakers for their resignations, stating, “Working in the Texas Legislature is a stressful and demanding job, especially when you are in a daily fight to protect your constituents from attacks on their families, their civil rights, their schools, and their ability to control their own bodies. Some on my staff have decided this job is not for them. I wish them good luck and success in their next endeavors,” Fox News 26 Houston reported.

However, Jones’ former staff members wrote an open letter published by Fox News 26, which said they resigned because of a hostile work environment and potential ethics violations involving her son.

“We, as a collective of senior staff, have repeatedly attempted to curb your behavior and address the type of work environment you have bred over the last month,” the statement says in part. “But, to no avail; we haven’t seen any success. You have continued to endorse, encourage, and create an abusive and hostile work environment in the workplace without accountability for you or your relatives’ actions.”

They also allege that Johnson’s son, who works for a firm with financial ties to her campaign, is having “an inappropriate relationship” with one of her legislative office interns.

They also wrote, “Public servants are meant to prioritize the public good before oneself, but you have continued to use this office as a bully pulpit to acquire more power and to protect your own self-interests.”

In response to the allegations, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, issued a statement saying the House was investigating the allegations. After his office “learned of complaints against a member of the Texas House of Representatives,” he said, “the allegations are under review by the appropriate entities, as outlined in the rules of the Texas House. The Speaker’s office takes all allegations seriously and expects that this matter will be addressed and resolved as soon as possible.”