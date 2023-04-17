Houston crime | Man killed friend, fled to Honduras

HOUSTON — A Houston guy used to be sentenced to 5 many years in jail for killing his pal 5 years in the past.

Christopher Joseph Cruz, 26, shot and killed Raymond James Lindgren in on Jan. 24, 2018. Lindgren left at the back of his spouse and two kids.

Last week, Cruz pleaded accountable to homicide and a pass judgement on sentenced him to 50 years in jail.

“This was a premeditated murder, and the defendant thought he could lie his way out of any responsibility,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated. “Now, he will spend decades in prison for the decisions he made.”

What came about

On the day of the capturing, Lindgren used to be operating on his automobile with some other guy out of doors his rental advanced in southwest Houston. A witness stated Cruz and Lindgren had been arguing over the telephone when Cruz drove to the advanced and opened hearth on Lindgren and the opposite guy. Lindgren used to be killed and the opposite guy used to be wounded.

When the opposite guy attempted to pressure clear of the scene, Cruz fired extra pictures at him.

“If this defendant had one more bullet, he would have killed the second man as well, and then it would have been a double murder,” Assistant District Attorney Alycia Harvey stated. “His actions that day were serious, and his sentence reflects how serious it was.”



Credit: KHOU Raymond James Lindgren









Trying to escape

After the capturing, Cruz, an American citizen, fled to Honduras. After spending a 12 months there, he grew to become himself in and used to be deported again to the United States to face the fees.

In courtroom, Cruz stated he killed Lindgren in unexpected pastime due to the argument. The pass judgement on disagreed.

Cruz may have to serve a minimum of part of his sentence sooner than he is eligible for parole.

