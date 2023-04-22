Houston adaptive athlete aims to inspire others









April is National Adaptive Sports Month, and one athlete in Houston, Texas is proving that he is aware of no bounds. Meet Doug Dillard, who was once recognized with cerebral palsy at 18 and has had to adapt to a wheelchair for the previous 3 years. But even that hasn’t slowed him down.

Through each swing and each power, golfing is Doug’s time to unwind. But he is additionally a fierce competitor, even the usage of only one arm. “The first time they play golf with me, they’re not expecting much,” Doug stated. “And they get out there, and I have out-driven them on the course.”

Doug has completed over 40 marathons and 3 MS150s, however he is by no means one to shy clear of a brand new problem. He monoskis within the iciness, handcycles in the summertime, performs basketball at the weekends, and golfs year-round. He does not use adaptive apparatus, who prefer to construct his personal wheelchair and alter his golf equipment and swing.

While inspiring others is a driver for Doug, he is additionally a a success businessman and co-founder of Bee Abled, a non-profit group that is helping athletes with disabilities succeed in bodily and psychological well being thru sports activities and social interactions.

As Doug says, “all you have to do is just put yourself out there.”

