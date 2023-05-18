House votes to send Santos expulsion resolution to ethics panel instead

House Republican leaders on Wednesday have shyed away from an on-the-record vote on whether or not GOP Rep. George Santos must be expelled, instead maintaining a vote to transfer the Democratic-proposed resolution to the House Ethics Committee.

The complete House followed the Republican movement by means of a party-line vote of 221-204, with seven contributors vote casting provide. All 5 Republicans at the House Ethics Committee voted in want of the movement, whilst the Democrats at the committee all voted provide. Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., additionally voted provide.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., who represents a district that neighbors Santos’, presented the movement to refer in a blistering speech that condemned Santos as “a stain on this institution, a stain on the state of New York, a stain on Long Island and a stain on the beloved Nassau County.”

- Advertisement -

“I am personally in favor of this individual’s expulsion from this House,” D’Esposito said in a ground speech Wednesday. “Regrettably, though, I’m in the understanding that we currently do not have the two-thirds support from members in this House to expel that individual.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., presented a resolution to expel Santos from the chamber. But Republicans were not anticipated to vote at the resolution after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated Tuesday he would hang a vote to refer the resolution to the House Ethics Committee, which has been undertaking their very own investigation into Santos.

“I think we can look at this very quickly and come to a conclusion on what George Santos did and did not do through Ethics, a safe bipartisan committee, equal number of Republicans and Democrats, and I think that’s when you bring it back to Congress if it rises to the ability,” McCarthy stated at a press convention Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

House Democratic leaders have suggested their contributors to vote no on referring the resolution to the House Ethics Committee. Garcia stated his resolution to expel Santos is set striking Republicans at the listing.

“There hasn’t been action, and so now’s the appropriate time to make sure that Republicans are on record if they’re going to actually stand by someone that is a serial liar and a fraud. And they’re gonna have to record a vote, and the American people will be watching their votes,” Garcia stated Tuesday.

Santos stated in March he would comply “100%” at some point after the House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to identify an “Investigative Subcommittee” to glance into the claims made towards Santos.

- Advertisement -

Among the accusations the subcommittee has been analyzing are whether or not Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office,” in accordance to a news unlock from the House Ethics Committee.

The congressman has prior to now said mendacity about some portions of his background, in particular about graduating from school — which he didn’t — however he has insisted his habits used to be an identical to regimen resume embellishment. He has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct or any legal wrongdoing.

Santos used to be indicted remaining week on 13 legal counts, together with seven counts of cord fraud, 3 counts of cash laundering, one depend of robbery of public budget and two counts of creating materially false statements to the House of Representatives, federal prosecutors within the Eastern District of New York stated.

He pleaded now not responsible to all fees.

Twenty contributors of Congress were expelled, 17 of them for supporting the Confederacy in 1861 and 1862. Only 5 contributors of the House were expelled in U.S. historical past.