House Speaker: Despite 50+ amendments, 6-week abortion ban bill won’t change and it will pass

As the state House prepares to vote on a bill that makes it illegal for a person to have an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, Democrats have introduced at least 58 amendments in an attempt to alter the legislation. But GOP House Speaker Paul Renner on Wednesday made clear that none of them will be adopted.

That means the GOP-controlled House will be ready to approve the 6-week abortion ban. The Senate earlier voted on its version of the bill. And the House vote could be as early as Thursday.

Here’s what Renner said:

“We’re receiving a bill from the Senate, which we intend to accept which includes multiple exceptions to extend the time or have no limit on when someone can have an abortion in certain circumstances and so at that point, we’re not going to change that bill any further,” Renner told reporters at a news conference.

“What often times happens is that an amendment will be drafted that makes it very difficult for us to say no, something that we might say in a committee or in a normal process or a stand-alone bill we might agree to, but we’re not going to change the bill at this point because we’re going to have to bounce the bill back. So mechanically we’d have to send it all the way back to the Senate, gobble up another legislative day on that bill, and we’re just not going to do that. And so as a consequence of that, we are forced to turn all of those amendments down and we’ll do so in course tomorrow.”

The proposal to limit a woman’s right to a legal abortion in Florida to just six weeks – with exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking –comes just a year after the Legislature approved a 15-week ban, the first time it has ever set limitations on a legal abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 50 years ago legalizing abortion in all fifty states (that law is now being challenged in the Florida Supreme Court).

Since the high court struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last summer, 12 states have enacted near-total bans on abortions with very limited exceptions, and in two other states – North Dakota and Wisconsin — abortion care is currently unavailable as litigation continues, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

While there hasn’t been any recent polling on how Floridians feel about a six-week abortion ban, national polls have shown increased opposition to abortion restrictions in the post-Roe era.

A Reuters/Ipso national survey of more than 4,400 adults conducted last month showed that 65% of respondents said they were less likely to vote for a presidential candidate in 2024 who supports laws banning or severely restricting abortion access.

And the Associated Press has reported that last year there were ballot measures dealing with abortion in six states, including generally conservative Kansas, Kentucky and Montana. And in all six states, the abortion-rights side prevailed.

When asked about such polls, Renner said that there are members of the Florida GOP House caucus who “feel like we haven’t gone far enough.”

“I think what needs to be said is that we respect those differences in our caucus,” Renner said, adding that he doesn’t see any immediate desire to push for a complete ban of abortion in the state.

In the Senate, two Republicans – Alexis Calatayud from Miami and Corey Simon from Tallahassee – opposed the six-week bill when it came before that chamber last week.

Renner called the press conference Wednesday to highlight a series of criminal justice proposals that the House will be voting on over the next couple of days, including two bills sponsored by Clay County Republican Sam Garrison. One measure increases penalties for repeated firearm thefts and adds 10-20-life as a mandatory minimum penalty to the offense of human trafficking if a firearm is involved (HB 1465) and another proposal standardizes and expands pretrial detention offenses and prohibits a person from being released prior to their first court appearance in certain crimes (HB 1627).

Renner was also asked about his opinion on the stunning comments that Volusia County House Republican Webster Barnaby made towards members of the LGBTQ+ community on Monday afternoon in a committee hearing that was focused on legislation that would bar transgender adults who intentionally enter a restroom or changing facility that differs from their sex assigned at birth.

Some Democrats on Tuesday had called for Renner to sanction Barnaby for his remarks.

“Every elected official has to be sure that they are focused on the facts and the issues in the bill that is being presented – for and against – and furthermore, we shouldn’t be reacting to members of the public that are coming to Tallahassee to speak,” Renner said.

“Fundamental to the right of free speech is listening respectfully to speech that we don’t agree with. And so I in this case I think that you can’t let emotions get away from you and say things – especially to members of the public who are here to testify – and so I’ve encouraged certainly that member as I have other members in the process privately to stick to the facts. Stick to your position. Argue it with passion. Don’t make it about personalities. Don’t make it about people.”