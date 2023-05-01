House, Senate Nail Down Spending Plan | Headlines

Tuesday, May 2, 2023
House, Senate Nail Down Spending Plan

House, Senate Nail Down Spending Plan




The funds negotiation between the House and Senate leaders went smoother than in earlier years, and they’ve finished operating on a $116 billion spending plan set to start out on July 1st.

