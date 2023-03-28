Tuesday, March 28, 2023
type here...
Florida

House, Senate Move Forward on Budget Plans | Headlines

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
House, Senate Move Forward on Budget Plans | Headlines



TALLAHASSEE — House and Senate finances committees Tuesday temporarily complex proposed report spending plans for the 2023-2024 fiscal 12 months, with key variations set to be hammered out after an Easter vacation damage. 



Source link

Previous article
Bill would let Georgia hospitals form police departments | Georgia
Next article
Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas calls Ted Cruz’s comments “revolting”

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks