House Republicans ramp up investigation into Afghanistan withdrawal

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has served Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a subpoena for a labeled file from diplomats in Kabul caution the Afghan executive used to be susceptible to cave in because the remaining American troops ready to go out.

It marks a vital escalation within the GOP probe of the way the Biden management treated the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal.

The Republican chairman of the committee, Rep. Mike McCaul, stated in a remark Monday evening that the panel “made multiple good faith attempts to find common ground” with Blinken to permit lawmakers to look what is known as a “dissent cable” despatched to State Department management in July 2021 in addition to Blinken’s answer, calling the communique “a critical piece of information.”

“Unfortunately, Secretary Blinken has refused to provide the dissent cable and his response to the cable, forcing me to issue my first subpoena as chairman of the committee,” McCaul persevered, including that the panel expects the State Department will “follow the law and comply with this subpoena in good faith.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies at a House Appropriations Committee’s State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee listening to on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2023, in Washington. Michael Mccoy/Reuters

But State Department officers have indicated that the company is not likely handy over the paperwork with out mounting a problem.

“The department followed up with the committee to reiterate its willingness to provide a briefing about the concerns raised and the challenges identified by Embassy Kabul, including in the dissent channel. The Committee chose instead to issue a subpoena,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated in remark.

“The department remains committed to providing the committee the information it needs to conduct its oversight function, and has already provided thousands of pages of documents responsive to the committee’s request,” Patel stated.

Blinken argued in opposition to supplying lawmakers with the asked paperwork right through a listening to prior to the committee remaining week, claiming that turning them over can have a chilling impact on State Department workers who’re loose to make use of the non-public channel inside the division to precise misgivings or considerations.

An air workforce assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron assists evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III plane in enhance of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, August 21, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Handout/U.S. Air Force by way of Getty Images

“The tradition of having a dissent channel goes back decades,” the secretary testified. “It’s a unique way for anyone is the department to speak truth to power as they see it without fear or favor. And they do it by the regulations we established for these cables in a privileged and confidential way.”

But Republicans or even some Democrats say that there’s worth in analyzing the paperwork, which give a first-hand account of prerequisites at the floor in Afghanistan right through the times and weeks main up the overall, chaotic segment of the U.S. withdrawal as a Taliban offensive swept around the nation and threatened the capital.

A supply in the past advised ABC News that the cable, co-signed through just about two dozen U.S. Embassy staffers on July 13, 2021, known as at the Biden management to start out airlifting Afghan allies in another country straight away and prompt Washington to make use of more potent language to sentence the Taliban’s atrocities.

The supply stated Blinken promptly learn the cable and spoke back to it. The Biden management additionally introduced an operation to relocate Afghans who labored with U.S. and NATO forces the day after the preliminary memo used to be despatched.

However, evacuations didn’t start till past due July, that means just a small percentage of the tens of hundreds of Afghans eligible for particular immigration visas may well be taken out prior to Kabul used to be retaken through the Taliban, prompting bipartisan complaint of the Biden management.

In the anxious ultimate days of the U.S. profession, the terrorist staff ISIS-Okay additionally performed a suicide bombing close to the crowded front to the Hamid Karzai Intenational Airport in Kabul, killing 13 American servicemembers and ratings of Afghans.

“The American people deserve answers as to how this tragedy unfolded,” McCaul stated in his remark saying the subpoena.

ABC’s Cindy Smith and Conor Finnegan contributed to this file.