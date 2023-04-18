House Republicans’ NYC violent crime hearing was a political farce

Part of the issue with the orchestration of the hearing was that lots of the crimes that the witnesses have been lamenting happened ahead of Bragg was district lawyer. And the important thing political witness, Robert Holden, is a town councilman from Queens, which has its personal non-Bragg district lawyer named Melinda Katz.

But the Republicans did have something going for them in portraying Manhattan as extra unhealthy than the entrance strains in Ukraine. New York is the tabloid heart of the country. And Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, in addition to the TV stations that emulate the newspaper, nonetheless apply the dictum, “If it bleeds, it leads.”

There are, alas, at all times horrendous crimes in a town of 8.3 million folks, although statistically the percentages of being a sufferer are low. As Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson mentioned with self belief, “We have a violent crime epidemic here — and everybody in America knows it because we see the videos played out on our television local news every single night.”

Clearly, it by no means dawned on Johnson that TV networks generally tend to play up tales that occur within the city the place they’re headquartered, which is why New York crime tales frequently pop up on Shreveport news displays.

For all of the Republican pyrotechnics, Monday’s hearing almost definitely received Bragg votes when he runs once more in 2025. Somehow, I think that Fani Willis, the district lawyer in Fulton County, Georgia, won’t hesitate to indict Trump for illegally looking to overturn the 2020 election as a result of she fears a talk over with from Jim Jordan and the Judiciary Committee.