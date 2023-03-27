House Democrats invoke rule to limit debate, advance three firearm control bills







(The Center Square) – Democrats within the Colorado House of Representatives invoked a rule to limit debate on gun control regulation over the weekend and handed three bills at the subject.

The Democratic-controlled chamber invoked Rule 14 to limit debate on Saturday. The rule lets in for debate to be stopped an hour after a movement to finish debate is made and after an affirmative vote of a majority of contributors.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, issued a statement at the Republicans’ efforts to block the regulation.

“We take seriously the importance of our democratic process and of authentically engaging with the minority party on bills,” the remark mentioned. “At the end of the day, the smallest minority in 60 years does not have the right to stop votes on legislation that the vast majority of Coloradans desperately want to see passed.”

“The rules of the institution exist to respect the will of the voters,” McCluskie and Duran added. “To allow unprecedented obstruction at this scale from a small group of minority party members puts our democracy at risk, and we will not allow that. Too much is at stake.”

Republicans said they didn’t get a possibility to adequately protect Second Amendment rights.

“We were elected by our constituents to defend their rights and create a better Colorado,” Colorado House Republicans posted on social media.

“When you stop the other side from discussing issues, it becomes about politics not policy,” Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Fort Lupton, was once quoted as announcing by way of Colorado House Republicans on social media.

An extraordinary Sunday consultation was once held 4 days after two Denver East High School directors had been shot whilst patting down a scholar. A 17-year-old suspect was once discovered lifeless from suicide in a close-by county after the incident. Colorado lecturers and scholars held rallies on the state Capitol and during Denver tough more potent measures.

On Sunday, the House handed Senate Bill 23-169 to carry the minimal age to acquire a firearm to 21 years of age. Currently, people should be 21 to acquire a handgun, however best 18 to acquire lengthy weapons. The invoice comprises exceptions for the ones 18 to 21 who acquire a firearm who’re on-duty peace officials or lively army contributors.

The House additionally handed Senate Bill 23-168 on Sunday to take away Colorado’s immunity protections for gun dealers and producers and make allowance proceedings towards the trade. On Saturday, Senate Bill 23-170, regulation to extend the state’s “red flag” legislation was once handed. The regulation expands the checklist of people eligible to report an Extreme Risk Protection Order to come with district lawyers and different cops, approved well being care suppliers, psychological well being pros and educators.

The House Judiciary Committee is about to listen a invoice proposing a ban on so-called attack guns this week. The Senate will even believe regulation to institute a “waiting period” for firearm purchases.





