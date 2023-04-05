‘Hot Ones’ Was a Slow Burn All Along

Bob Odenkirk used to be doubtful when he walked onto the set of the long-running YouTube interview display “Hot Ones” ultimate month. He used to be, in spite of everything, about to take at the “wings of death,” because the lineup of treacherously highly spiced hen is named.

“I’ve heard such good things about the show,” Odenkirk told Sean Evans, its even-keeled host, as soon as cameras had been rolling, however “I think I’m perfectly capable of talking without having a part of my body injured.”

Despite peppering the interview with a couple of F-bombs, Odenkirk, the Emmy-nominated actor from “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad,” underwent a acquainted shift: He’d warmed up — emotionally. Particularly after wing 3, when Evans, quoting a 1989 Chicago Tribune article, requested him about his one-man display “Half My Face Is a Clown.”

“That was far more entertaining and fun than I thought it would be,” Odenkirk stated within the final credit via spice-induced coughs.