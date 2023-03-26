Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

HONG KONG — Dozens of folks on Sunday joined Hong Kong’s first licensed protest because the lifting of primary COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, together with dressed in a numbered badge round their necks.

The rules set out by way of the police, who cited safety causes, got here because the monetary hub used to be selling its go back to normalcy after years of anti-virus controls and political turmoil.

During the pandemic, protests have been uncommon because of COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, many activists were silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a countrywide safety regulation following large protests in 2019. Critics say the town’s freedom of meeting that used to be promised Hong Kong when it returned to China from Britain in 1997 has been eroded.

- Advertisement -

Sunday’s demonstration in opposition to the proposed reclamation and development of rubbish-processing amenities used to be the first police-approved march of its sort after the town scrapped its masks mandate and social distancing limits.

But organizers needed to conform to police necessities comparable to taking measures to verify the choice of members would now not exceed the predicted turnout of 100 folks and soliciting for evidence of a “reasonable excuse” from protesters who wore mask all over the development. At the peak of the 2019 anti-government motion, Hong Kong’s authorities invoked emergency powers to prohibit mask from public gatherings so it will probably determine protesters who officers accused of unlawful acts.

On Sunday, about 60 folks expressed their opposition to the plans in Tseung Kwan O, a residential and commercial concept, and needed to stroll in a cordoned-off shifting line in the rain amid heavy police presence.

- Advertisement -

Theresa Wang described the brand new restrictions as “a bit weird” however stated they have been nonetheless appropriate for the reason that town used to be adjusting to “the new Hong Kong.”

“I’m not happy but we have to accept it. We have to accept what is deemed legal now,” the 70-year-old retiree stated, including that she was hoping the protest could be an indication the federal government is extra open to dialogue.

Protester Jack Wong stated he would like to not put on the badge published with a bunch. Police stated previous the requirement objectives to stop lawbreakers from becoming a member of the march.

- Advertisement -

“But if it is a requirement, what can I say? I prefer not to comment further. You know what I mean,” he stated.

In granting its approval, police additionally asked that organizers be sure that there would now not be any acts that would possibly endanger nationwide safety, together with showing anything else seditious.

Cyrus Chan, one of the crucial march organizers, stated demonstrators had communicated with police on their promotional fabrics and slogans. Officers previous had advised him that members must now not put on all-black outfits, he stated. Protesters regularly wore black all over the 2019 protests.

“It’s definitely strict,” Chan stated. “We hope that is simply a person case. We hope to turn them that Hong Kong society has the facility to have non violent marches and they don’t want to set that many stipulations to limit us.”

Earlier this month, the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association planned a march to call for labor and women’s rights but canceled it at the last moment without specifying why.

Days later, the association said on its Facebook page that police had invited it for further meetings after granting it the approval and that it had tried its best to amend the agreement. But it still could not launch the protest as it had wished, it wrote at that time.

A pro-democracy group separately said national security police had warned four of its members not to participate in the association’s march.

_____

Associated Press photographer Louise Delmotte contributed to this file.