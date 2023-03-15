Honda recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles over seat belt issue

Honda is recalling nearly 500,00 vehicles over a producing issue with the entrance seat belts that might save you them from latching, the corporate announced.

Affected fashions come with positive 2018-2019 Accord and Accord Hybrids, the 2017-2018 CR-V, 2018-2020 Odysseys, the 2019 Insight and 2019-2020 Acura RDXs.

“With continuous use, the buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate over time, and the release button may shrink against the channel at low temperatures, increasing friction. This can result in issues with the seat belt buckle latching,” the corporate mentioned in documents detailing the defect.

An unlatched buckle will increase the danger of damage, the corporate mentioned.

Honda sellers will exchange the entrance seat belt buckle free up buttons or the buckle assemblies in any affected vehicles as important free of charge, the corporate mentioned.

As of the start of March, Honda had no longer won any studies of accidents or deaths associated with the issue, the corporate mentioned within the paperwork.

