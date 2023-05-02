Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Homeowners concerned after massive sea of trash left on private Titusville property

By accuratenewsinfo
TITUSVILLE, Fla.Crews are working to clean up a massive sea of trash left behind by trespassers on private property in Titusville.

The clean-up comes after several homeowners of the LaCita property called in about the nearly 100-yard-long debris field.

Photos shared online by the Titusville Police Department show the property being used as a dumping ground. In the photos, tires, chairs and other miscellaneous items can be seen littering the ground and hanging from tree branches. 

Police say it will take at least three days to remove the mess, a process being paid for by the local homeowners.

A blanket trespass is in effect to prevent trespassers from returning to create more damage.

Officers and city code enforcement will remain on the site during the entire clean-up process.

