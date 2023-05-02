Home | Texas Public Schools





For the 2021-2022 school year, the state gave only A – C ratings. All Texas public school districts and campuses that would have received a D or F rating instead received the label “Not Rated: SB 1365.” In addition, not all schools and districts are rated because some are alternative education programs and treatment facilities.

Use our Texas public schools database to learn more about the state's 1,207 districts and 8,966 public schools, including hundreds of charter schools and alternative campuses. You can easily navigate through information on demographics, academic performance, college readiness and average teacher salaries for each school or district.

