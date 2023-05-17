Home improvement giant Lowe’s plans Mesquite shipping hub

Lowe’s Cos, a house improvement store, has secured a 78,000 sq. toes warehouse area in Mesquite to transition into a brand new shipping hub. The location of this e-commerce achievement middle is about throughout the Landmark on the Meadows trade park this is located on Meadows Boulevard close to U.S. Highway 80. Lowe’s is the primary tenant of a construction spanning over 139,319 sq. toes, which used to be evolved by means of the Landmark Cos, headquartered in Florida.

In a remark, CEO Julia Baytler stated, “Landmark Cos. continues to expand our commercial real estate portfolio nationally, developing assets well-positioned in growth markets to capture demand. The lease with Lowe’s validates our development thesis and reflects the strong demand for modern industrial facilities in Texas.”

Jones Lang LaSalle’s Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin negotiated the rent for Lowe’s. Griffin showed that the care for Lowe’s considerations a last-mile achievement operation that the corporate has been increasing national.

Industrial markets in Mesquite had been noticed to develop swiftly within the space, at the side of development and construction gross sales. The trade park at Meadows comprises two constructions which might be over 350,000 sq. toes. The Landmark Cos. has additionally built any other business mission in North Texas known as Landmark on the Grove warehouse in Grand Prairie. However, that used to be bought final 12 months to Bridge Logistics Properties. Landmark Cos. these days holds over 3,000 condominium gadgets along with a million sq. toes of business trends and is actively growing houses in Texas, Florida, and Colorado.