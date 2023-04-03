POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Colten McMullen, 29, was once arrested via the Auburndale Police Department (APD) on US Hwy 92 west of Auburndale, Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) McMullen was once fascinated by a hit-and-run incident that resulted within the dying of a 37-year-old Lakeland guy, on Saturday night time.

McMullen first struck some other automobile close to the Walmart on US Hwy 92 and fled the scene. As he fled, he struck some other automobile and a bicyclist, police say.

The sufferer, who has now not been known, was once pronounced useless on the scene.

After hitting the bicyclist, McMullen persisted till his automobile was disabled and he was once taken into custody via Polk County deputies.

McMullen has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving dying, which is a first-degree prison, and leaving the scene of a crash inflicting assets injury, a misdemeanor.

He is being held within the Polk County Jail on no bond till his first look listening to.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and any individual with information is recommended to touch the Auburndale Police Department or Polk County Sheriff’s Office.