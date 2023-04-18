Hillsborough Schools to vote on teacher salary raises Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board willvote on salary will increase for tutorial staff and enhance personnel.

The faculty district and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association have reached a tentative settlement on a salary proposal.

The vote comes after a listening to officer dominated in prefer of the HCTA remaining month in an deadlock listening to over a pay dispute with the varsity district.

“This is based upon their years of service and that is what we went to impasse about. The magistrate ruled in our favor that these teachers and support professionals actually get their years of accrued experience, not a supplement instead of. That was really what the crux of our disagreement or impasse case was built upon,” mentioned HCTA president Rob Kriete.

The HCTA mentioned this was once probably the most greatest wins it’s ever had for his or her staff.

Since that ruling a couple of weeks in the past, the HCTA and the varsity district had been operating on a suggestion.

All eligible lecturers and staff will obtain a one-level building up on their respective salary schedules, retroactive to July 1, 2022.

“We’ll work with the district on a very timely payment in retro, quite frankly going all the way back a school year that people will be getting a check, money that — they were making less money this year than they were in the past two,” mentioned Kriete.

The proposal additionally features a one-time further cost for the 2022-2023 faculty 12 months in reputation in their provider to the district.

That shall be paid to all eligible staff on best of the opposite pay building up. Teachers gets $2,200, and enhance personnel gets $1,100.

Employees will even get further cash yearly if they’ve complex levels.

$1,000 for an eligible Master’s Degree

$2,000 for an Educational Specialist Degree

$3,000 for a Doctoral Degree

If the proposal is licensed, all of those bills will value the varsity district $33,065,537.48 for 2023-2024.

Tuesday’s faculty board assembly will start at 4 p.m.