Hillsborough Schools hiring more than 100 bus drivers

The Hillsborough County School District is looking for college bus drivers and is webhosting a task truthful on Saturday the place people can be told more in regards to the task necessities and the appliance procedure.

Date: April 29

Time: 8 a.m. to twelve p.m.

Location: 9455 Harney Road in Thonotosassa

Starting pay: $16.04 an hour

Jim Beekman, the General Manager of Transportation for the Hillsborough County Schools, mentioned, “We’re looking for drivers, looking for people who love to be around kids and want to make an impact in our community.” The district is taking a look to in an instant fill more than 100 driving force positions for open bus routes.

- Advertisement -

Hillsborough County is experiencing an ongoing college bus driving force scarcity, and this can be a well-liked drawback being confronted by way of districts right through Florida and the United States. Beekman mentioned, “I’m on a monthly call with districts across the country, in a national group, and this is always either number one or number two on the topic list about the shortage of drivers and people trying to think outside the box, do things differently try to get folks in there and interested in driving school buses.”

The college leaders will habits interviews for bus drivers and mechanics on Saturday all over the task truthful. Beekman added, “We’ll have interviews on-site. We’ll have a lot of the processing on-site. We’ll actually have some computers if they haven’t gone and filled out an application; we’ll have those on site as well and have individuals that can help them do that.”

If people have already got a industrial driving force’s license, it could possibly accelerate the method. However, for individuals who do not need a CDL, the district is a third-party tester and will give you the required coaching to get a CDL.