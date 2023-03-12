Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough River will glance green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

At 10:00 AM Friday, crews began to test-dye the river.

It’s all to organize for town’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash in downtown Tampa.

If you are questioning in regards to the have an effect on, green dye is protected for folks and animals.

John Ring from the Water Production Division says the dye they use is scientific meals grade, most often utilized in tracing leaks throughout the water and for optical surgical procedures.

He provides it’s 100% protected.

The River O’ Green Festival is about for Saturday, March 18.

The unfastened match at Curtis Hixon Parks contains reside leisure, meals distributors and a laugh, family-friendly actions.

Ring says they are hoping for some blue skies to pop the green colour!