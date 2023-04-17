Hillsborough County courts small business owners at Open Doors Event

TAMPA, Fla. — Businesses around the Tampa Bay house were given a possibility to bask in some occupation alternatives due to a county initiative to assist minority, ladies, and small business owners.

“To be a first-time business owner in my family means the world to me,” Keith Ware defined.

Ware is solely one of the crucial many native business owners having a look to bid on contracts with executive contractors and subcontractors. County officers mentioned that is to relieve one of the demanding situations they will face.

“Some of the reasons that these businesses face challenges that some other businesses don’t face is access, access to capital, access to information, access to opportunities… we want to pour into them directly with contracting opportunities with the county,” Ken Jones, Hillsborough County Director of MBE/SBE Programs, mentioned.

From basic contractors to round 50 native governments, business owners indulged in a room of alternatives.

“The things that I’m learning, I’m able to share those things with my family and encourage other family members, my nieces, and nephews to also pursue this type of opportunity. And it’s not always just about a nine to five,” Ware defined.

Ware additionally mentioned being in a room of people that seem like him is encouraging.

“A lot of times opportunities weren’t available to us in the past, but now they are and so I’m glad to see a lot of other small business owners actually taking advantage of some of the opportunities that are available,” Ware added.

Jones instructed us there are round 800 minority-owned small companies throughout Tampa Bay.

“County commissioners… See the value of minority and women-owned businesses as economic drivers in this country. So we see that we know that we understand it, and we want to make sure that we’re doing something about it,” Jones defined.

Ware mentioned alternatives like this are the spine of his luck.

“It’s important for me as a small business owner to be able to provide a legacy for my family,” Ware added.