Hillsborough Children’s Services raising awareness for National Safe Place Week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s National Safe Place Week and Hillsborough County Children’s Services desires to remind youngsters and teenagers that they may be able to obtain rapid lend a hand in a disaster.

“We need to let people know that kids don’t have to be on the street. There is a safe place for them to go. There’s some people out there that’s going to be willing to help them. This service is 100% free. In crisis, you just need to know how to get to a place fast,” stated Nikki Martin, Quality Assurance Manager for Hillsborough County Children’s Services.

It’s a program for youngsters and teenagers who’re experiencing such things as homelessness, would possibly not have a secure position to sleep, are coping with any more or less home abuse, or really feel the want to run away.

They can textual content their location and the phrase ‘SAFE’ to ‘4HELP’ (44357) and inside seconds, they’ll get a message with the nearest secure position website online and the telephone collection of youngsters’s products and services.

They’ll be capable of get lend a hand at some of the dozens of secure position places throughout Hillsborough County.

The yellow and black ‘Safe Place’ indicators on sure constructions point out that they’re a part of this program and will be open 24 hours an afternoon with educated workforce to lend a hand any person beneath the age of 18.

“Any place that displays that, a young person can go in there, say, hey I need help, I need to access safe place, and what will happen is that location will call children’s services and tell them hey we have a young person who needs to utilize safe place and then we will dispatch a person to come and get that young person, bring them back to our facility and then we start the process of reuniting them going back home or just helping them in general,” stated Martin.

Officials stated this useful resource is extra essential than ever as a result of there’s been a rising want to lend a hand youngsters keep off the streets.

“It’s definitely something that’s very needed in the community. We’ve known that it’s been an issue, it’s a growing issue, and we want to be a solution to help address that,” stated Martin.

“We have reports of how this area has been an attracter for people who human traffic young people. Just being on the streets, in general, is just a very, very dangerous space for young people to be in,” she added.