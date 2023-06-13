Hillary Clinton’s Emails: A Nation Struggles to Unsubscribe

It is the subject the country simply can’t delete from its political dialog: Hillary Clinton’s emails.

In the times since Donald J. Trump changed into the primary former U.S. president to face federal fees, Republicans around the ideological spectrum — together with no longer simplest Mr. Trump and his allies, but in addition his critics and people who see prosecutors’ proof as harmful — have insistently introduced up the eight-year-old controversy.

They have peppered speeches, social media posts and tv appearances with fiery condemnations of the truth that Mrs. Clinton, a determine who continues to evoke visceral reactions a few of the Republican base, was once by no means charged.

The two episodes are hugely other felony issues, and Mrs. Clinton was once by no means discovered to have systematically or intentionally mishandled categorised information. Still, Republicans have returned to the neatly with placing pace, conscious that little greater than the notice “emails” can muddy the waters, broadcast their loyalties and rile up their base.