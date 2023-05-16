Highlands County community mourn death of 13-year-old boy killed by Amtrak train

On Monday afternoon, a sad tournament happened in Highlands County, as a 13-year-old boy was once hit by an Amtrak train whilst strolling house from faculty. The incident happened lower than 100 yards from Avon Park Middle School, which the boy attended, and unfortunately, he gave up the ghost on the scene. According to reviews, over 600 scholars go the close by train tracks to get again house, and this boy was once one of many that did so.

Following the development, John Varady, the spokesperson for Highlands County School District, spoke at the subject, announcing: “We are a small community with close ties in when there is a tragedy like this and the unthinkable happens. Our schools are hit very hard, and that was the case here at Avon Park Middle School.” Just moments after faculty ended at 1:30 pm, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office gained the 911 name in regards to the incident. Emergency responders arrived in a while after, however sadly, they have been not able to save lots of the boy.

Upon listening to the news, different scholars who take the similar direction house have been left shaken. Detectives have been running to assemble information from those youngsters on Tuesday, with the target of working out how the coincidence took place. Highland County Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Dressel said: “We’ve been told that he had earbuds in, but we haven’t been able to conclusively determine that. But it looks like he was just trying to cross the tracks.” It was once additionally famous that the sufferer was once dressed in a hoodie, however government were not certain if the hood was once up when the crash happened.

On Tuesday, counselors and different personnel have been introduced in by the college district to lend a hand in serving to everybody take care of the loss. The sheriff’s place of work even introduced in remedy canine to lend a hand scholars get in the course of the tricky time. Varady defined that “Middle-schoolers are young. For some, this may be their first experience with loss.” Students and personnel remembered the boy as vibrant, outgoing, and happy. Varady added: “It seems like he touched quite a few lives in the short time he was here.”

There were requires larger protection measures following the development. Many of the scholars who attend Avon Park Middle School go the tracks to get to and from faculty. However, there aren’t any pedestrian gates on the crossing, neither is there a faculty crossing guard provide. The sheriff’s place of work famous that it could be tricky to post guards at every railroad crossing close to all 17 campuses because of logistical problems. Therefore, it will be important for folks and guardians to speak to their youngsters about protection when crossing the train tracks or roads and emphasize the significance of ultimate alert and mindful of their environment.