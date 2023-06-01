Highland Park is Texas’ most expensive neighborhood, study says







Residents of Dallas, Texas is probably not shocked to determine that the most expensive group within the Lone Star State is proper of their yard. According to information gathered by means of on-line lender CashNet USA from Zillow, Highland Park is the priciest position to are living in Texas.

Situated close to a space that any other study discovered to be the most sought-after by means of on-line homebuyers within the United States, Highland Park boasts one of the crucial most expensive actual property in Texas. Zillow defines “Northeast Dallas” as being from Deep Ellum the entire means east to Garland and from the southern fringe of Richardson to the northernmost level of the realm. This area sees the most moderate perspectives according to day on Zillow than another group in the USA. - Advertisement -