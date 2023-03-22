High school mourns 2 seniors who died in tragic sledding accident

The boys rode down a part pipe and introduced off a big snowbank on the backside.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have died after struggling a tragic sledding accident whilst they had been on spring destroy.

The incident passed off at roughly 8:35 p.m. on Sunday evening on the Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, roughly 75 miles west of Denver. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office spoke back to a file of 2 other folks being concerned in a sledding accident on the hotel.

- Advertisement -

“The subjects reportedly rode tandem down the half pipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half pipe,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office stated following the accident. “The two individuals came down hard on the hard ice below, causing blunt force trauma.”

The two youngsters — each from Illinois and visiting Copper Mountain Ski Resort on spring destroy — won speedy clinical consideration however neither may well be revived and either one of them had been pronounced lifeless on the scene of the accident.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated.

- Advertisement -

Paula Crane, superintendent of Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8, known the men as Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, seniors who attended Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, Illinois.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about a tragic accident that has resulted in a significant loss in our schools and in our community,” Crane stated in a observation directed on the school’s neighborhood. “On Sunday, two Prairie Central High School students lost their lives in a ski-related accident. We are committed to doing everything we can to help our students and staff with the grieving and healing process. To that end, we have teamed with the Baptist Church in Fairbury to offer counseling, prayer, and a place for students to gather today.”

Crane persisted, “This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities. Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child.”

- Advertisement -

Authorities therefore took the chance to remind other folks about secure practices at the slopes and to at all times take note of the hazards concerned.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to always practice safe on snow activity habits and to be aware of the risks associated with these activities,” government stated.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has now taken over the investigation into the purpose and approach of dying.

The investigation stays energetic and government stated no additional main points shall be made to be had right now.